Emily Ratajkowski explains why she quit acting and fired her team – The Hollywood Reporter





Emily Ratajkowski explains why she decided to quit her acting career. In an interview with the Los Angeles Times released on Thursday, the model, actress and author reflected on her decision not to act again after appearing in various roles alongside actors like Ben Affleck, Amy Schumer and Zac Efron. Ratajkowski’s breakout role was in 2014 missing girl, in which she played the mistress of Nick d’Affleck. She then starred alongside Efron in we are your friendsSchumer in I feel beautiful and Marc Maron in Easy. His last audition was for Ruben Östlund’s triangle of sadnessbut the role went to Charlbi Dean Kriek, who died last year. However, although she and her team worked hard at the time to find roles that showed what a “serious actress with a long lifespan she was,” Ratajkowski told the outlet, “I don’t didn’t feel like ‘Oh, I’m a performer and this is my outlet. I felt like a piece of meat that people judged by saying, “Does she have anything other than her [breasts]?’” Tired of making herself “digestible to the powerful men of Hollywood”, she fired her manager, acting agent and sales rep in 2020, a decision that stemmed from not being able to “trust them”. She explained: ‘I was like, ‘I can handle receiving phone calls. I will make those decisions. None of you have my best interests at heart. And you all hate women. Ratajkowski digs deeper into the treatment of women in Hollywood in an essay she wrote for her bestseller My body. In the essay, Ratajkowski wrote that she went to a WME party with her ex-husband, Sean Bear-McClard. She recalled her agent, who she said was “clearly drunk”, telling her she was so famous she was “like Pamela Anderson before Hep C”. “I thought about how [Bear-McClard] had slipped into the room, a room full of men who only two years before had kissed Harvey Weinstein’s ring and encouraged their young female clients to date him in hotel rooms,” she wrote in her essay. . “I hated that my husband was tied to these men.” (Bear-McClard would have been accused by several women of sexual misconduct.) “And maybe that’s why right now I’m not really interested in male POVs,” she told the Los Angeles Time. “Because they were lies. And I’m not talking about infidelity. It’s a fucked up world. Like, Hollywood is screwed. And it’s dark. She continued, “Obviously it would be nice to be with someone who is in the industry or understands it, but I don’t think I can do that. That was what this essay was about…I even had It was hard to attend a party like that, but then having a part of me that was so connected to it was even harder. Ratajkowski currently hosts the podcast High low with EmRatawhere she welcomes guests to discuss everything from feminism and sex to politics and TikTok.

