Bollywood superstar Salman Khan buys super expensive bulletpro…





Mumbai: Over the past few months, Salman Khan has received several death threats from Lawrence Bishnoi and the gang. After receiving constant threats, the actor was assigned category Y plus security. At the same time, Salman himself made adequate arrangements for his safety. Also Read:- Salman Khan’s Movie OUT Motion Poster Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Announces Trailer Release Date Salman’s bulletproof car not available in Indian market

Salman bought an expensive bulletproof car. The actor is often seen traveling in a luxurious white car. This very expensive vehicle from Salman is a bulletproof Nissan Patrol SUV. According to the media, this car is currently not available in the Indian market and was specially imported by Salman Khan. What is the specialty of Salman’s new bulletproof vehicle

According to reports, Salman Khan’s bulletproof car is said to be B6 or B7 security level. The B6 with ballistic protection and 41 mm thick glass protects the occupants even when hit by a high-powered rifle while the B7 with 78 mm thick glass protects the occupants from armour-piercing shells. This car would now replace Salman Khan’s old Toyota Land Cruiser LC200. Which has been modified with armor and bulletproof glass. Salman had received threats from Bishnoi and Goldie Brar

Let us tell you that last month on ABP News’ “Operation Durdant”, mobster Lawrence Bishnoi threatened to kill Salman Khan in an interview given from prison, after which Bishnoi’s aide Goldie Brar also sent a threatening email to Salman who was the personal assistant Jordy Patel was mailed. Prashant Gunjalkar, a close friend of Salman Khan, claimed that while visiting the actor’s office in Bandra, he saw a threatening email in Jordan Patel’s inbox, following which a complaint was filed. was dropped off at the Bandra police station. Also Read:- Great relief for Salman Khan, Bombay HC quashes lawsuit filed against actor by journalist alleging misconduct

