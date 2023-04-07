Squirmy and Grubs changed West Hollywood parking rules after a fine

Shane and Hannah Burcaw received a parking ticket for $60 after backing into a space.

The couple complained to the parking enforcement office, but the appeal was dismissed.

However, thanks to a viewer contacting a city official, the rule has now been changed.

Loading Something is loading. < attributetype="xml" attributename="transform" type="rotate" from="0 25 25" to="360 25 25" dur="0.6s" repeatcount="indefinite"/> Thanks for recording! Access your favorite topics in a personalized feed on the go.



download app



YouTubers Shane and Hannah Burcaw have celebrated a change made by parking officials in California after they were fined for parking the wrong way in a handicapped spot.

In the last episode From their “Junkyard Mayhem” podcast, the couple opened up about their experience with a West Hollywood parking rule that prevented drivers from backing into a spot even in cases like theirs where it was essential.

The couple have grown their Squirmy and Grubs YouTube channel to over a million subscribers with posts about their life as a couple in which one of them has a disability.

They talked about getting the parking ticket end of March after meeting their agent for lunch in West Hollywood.

“If you know West Hollywood, there’s nowhere to park,” Shane said in the previous post. Hannah noted that most seats aren’t suitable for them because their car needs three feet of clearance for Shane to get out in his wheelchair.

The couple said they searched for parking beforehand and found only one spot when they arrived.

It was the wrong side for Shane’s ramp, Hannah said, so she backtracked. Later they spotted a sign that said “Parking Only”.

“And I was like, well, first of all, why? Give me a good reason because it doesn’t make sense,” Hannah said. “Second, if we don’t park that way, we’re not going to lunch because there’s literally no other accessible parking space to use.”

The couple decided to take the risk, only to be fined $60 with the words “failure to obey the sign”.

“It was the only accessible parking spot within a mile radius,” Shane said. “It is not fair.”

Hannah took a photo of Shane in the area and wrote a call to the West Hollywood parking enforcement office. Five days later, it was denied.

“If I can’t appeal the ticket, I’d like to change the whole law,” Hannah said, describing her reaction at the time. “Like, how can I get this sign removed is my question.”

“We’re prepared to take this all the way to the Supreme Court if we need to,” Shane said.

Two weeks later, Shane and Hannah posted an update, celebrating the rule change.

Hannah said one of their followers emailed a member of the West Hollywood City Council, who provided a response from parking officials. They said the entry rule was such that “parking officers don’t have to walk around the vehicle to check the plate number.”

Hannah called it “the dumbest reasoning behind this rule I’ve ever heard”.

“It wasn’t a security issue, it was so someone wouldn’t have to walk five feet to scan the plate,” she said.

The email also contained a solution: Their situation made the city government realize there were “unintended repercussions” and pledged to remove the signs from all of their parking lots in West Hollywood, they said. declared.

“Every public parking lot in West Hollywood is now front or back in a parking lot,” Shane said. “And I think that’s amazing. What a big win for accessibility.”

In a statement sent to Insider, a parking enforcement official in West Hollywood confirmed that a regulatory change has occurred for parking spaces, saying the front parking requirements exist “to facilitate the parking system. city ​​license plate recognition used for parking enforcement”.

“These requirements have had unintended impacts for people requiring an additional level of vehicle access and for people in certain electric vehicles (electric vehicles),” the statement said. “The City of West Hollywood appreciates the constructive feedback it has received regarding these impacts. Accordingly, the City has responded by removing front parking requirements and associated signage from parking lots in West Hollywood.”