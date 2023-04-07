Happy Birthday Jeetendra, celebrating the life and legacy of the iconic Bollywood actor





Jeetendra, born Ravi Kapoor on April 7, 1942, is a veteran actor and producer in the Indian film industry, known for his work in Hindi cinema. He is considered one of the most successful actors of the 1970s and 1980s and appeared in over 200 films throughout his career. Youth and early career Jeetendra was born in Amritsar, Punjab and grew up in a middle class family. After completing his studies, he moved to Mumbai to pursue a career in the film industry. His first job in the industry was as an apprentice to famous filmmaker V. Shantaram. Early life Full name Ravi Kapoor Date of birth April 7, 1942 Place of birth Amritsar, Punjab Occupation Actor, Producer Joint Shobha Kapoor Children Ekta Kapoor (daughter), Tusshar Kapoor (son) Rise to fame in Bollywood Jeetendra made his acting debut in 1964 with the movie “Navrang,” but it was his role in the 1967 movie “Farz” that shot him to stardom. He then worked in several hit films such as “Jeene Ki Raah”, “Jigri Dost”, “Parichay”, “Khushboo”, “Dharam Veer” and “Himmatwala”, among others. He was best known for his pairing with actress Sridevi, with whom he appeared in 16 films. Jeetendra’s Acting Style and Iconic Roles Jeetendra was known for his unique acting style, which was a mix of drama and comedy. He was particularly adept at playing the role of the common man who rises to become a hero. His iconic roles include the characters he played in films such as ‘Parichay’, ‘Khilona’ and ‘Caravan’. Achievements and Awards Jeetendra has received numerous accolades for his contributions to the Indian film industry. He has won several awards, including the Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award in 2003, the Padma Shri in 2004, and the Legend of Indian Cinema Award at the New York Indian Film Festival 2018. He was also Chairman of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) of 2000 to 2004.

Life beyond the big screen In addition to his acting career, Jeetendra has also ventured into film production. He produced several successful films under his production company, including “Geet Gaata Chal”, “Dharam Veer” and “Farz”. He was also chairman of Balaji Telefilms, a television production company founded by his daughter Ekta Kapoor. Happy 80th birthday, Jeetendra! On Jeetendra’s 80th birthday, we celebrate the life and achievements of this Bollywood icon. From humble beginnings to rise to stardom, Jeetendra’s journey is an inspiration to many. We wish him good health, happiness and many more years of success in all his endeavours. Happy birthday Jeetendra!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://bollywoodmascot.com/bollywood-news/happy-birthday-jeetendra-celebrating-the-iconic-bollywood-actors-life-and-legacy/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related