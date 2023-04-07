Huntley Radio Show Featuring Hollywood Writer-Producer Anthony Sparks Shaw Local





HUNTLEY Anthony Sparks, an award-winning screenwriter and television producer who made his theater debut in Chicago, will be featured on the April 7 episode of the radio show and podcast Its Showtime With Rikki Lee, hosted by Rikki Lee Travolta of Woodstock. From Chicago, Sparks spent five years in the cast of Broadways STOMP. Now he is the executive producer and writer of NBC Peacocks Bel Air. His other credits include Hulus Mike, JJ Abrams Undercovers and NBCs The Blacklist, according to a press release. Travolta hosts Sparks to discuss his path to Hollywood, the importance of diversity in entertainment, and this week’s episode of Bel Air (Under Pressure), which he wrote. Anthony Sparks had very humble beginnings but has become one of the great voices in television today, it’s a testament to hard work, creativity, intelligence, determination and talent, Travolta said. in the press release. Sparks recently completed six seasons as longtime showrunner, executive producer and writer of the critically acclaimed OWN/Warner Bros. TV drama. Queen Sugar, which was created by Ava DuVernay and produced by Oprah Winfrey. Sparks received a 2022 Humanitas Award nomination in the Drama Television Play category for writing the May 27, 2020 episode of Queen Sugar, inspired by George Floyd. He received the 2022 NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Television Drama for his work as showrunner on the series. He was nominated for a 2017 NAACP Image Award for his first academic book, Running the Long Race in Gifted Education. With the public’s obsession with TV and movie stars, the beauty and power of the written word is sometimes overlooked, Travolta said. Anthony Sparks showed what a writer can accomplish when he approaches his work with principles in addition to creativity. Sparks holds a degree in theater, as well as an MA and Ph.D. in American and Ethnic Studies, all from the University of Southern California. Her Showtime With Rikki Lee is a weekly entertainment industry radio interview program airing every Friday at 3 p.m. on 101.5 FM WHRU, based in Huntley. Those outside the listening area can stream the station in real time on www.HuntleyRadio.com. New episodes are available as podcasts on all major platforms. Like Sparks, Travolta made his debut as a performer, including starring roles in Tony n Tinas Wedding, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, and West Side Story. He is the producer of a television series on PBS. He plays in the movie The Sight from director Ben Kurstin, which premiered last week during the Midwest Film Festivals Emerging Filmmaker Night at the Gene Siskel Film Center in Chicago. Travolta is an award-winning writer. His thriller The Elvis Conspiracy has won 11 best screenplay awards in the past five months. For information, visit www.RikkiLeeTravolta.com.

