Iam Tongi Advances After Hollywood Performances On “American Idol”

Decatur High School student and “American Idol” contestant Iam Tongi moves on to the next round after the final episode of his contest aired in Hollywood this week.

Her journey began last year, when Tongi was given the opportunity to sing on screen for judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan. Tongi and other artists won tickets to compete further in Hollywood.

In episodes that premiered on April 2 and 3, Tongi went through the next two rounds, including a duet he starred in with compatriot Oliver Steele. The two sang “Save Your Tears” by The Weeknd and Ariana Grande.

Just before their performance, Tongi’s guitar – the one given to her by her father Rodney – was damaged, forcing her to take the stage with a temporary replacement and feeling anxious about performing.

Steele consoled him before going on stage: “It’s you, it’s not the guitar. The power of everything that comes from you. The guitar is just a tool.

On stage and in tears, Tongi rallied and performed alongside Steele, singing lyrics that sounded almost too poetic for the circumstances.

“Save your tears for another day,” Tongi crooned, a smile soon growing on her face.