SRK teaches Virat Kohli the ‘Jhoome Jo Pathan’ hook step





Kolkata: Bollywood and cricket go hand in hand. The IPL 2023 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday saw superstar Shah Rukh Khan cast a spell over the cricketers and spectators at the stadium. After KKR recorded a remarkable victory against RCB, team co-owner SRK entered the pitch and met all the players. He also interacted with former RCB skipper Virat Kohli. Several images and videos from Thursday night’s game have gone viral. In one of the clips, SRK is excited to spot Kohli. He approached him and hugged him tightly. SRK also convinced Kohli to try the viral stages of Jhoome Jo’s song Pathaan from his blockbuster “Pathaan.” SRK and Kohli’s brief encounter got fans excited. Reacting to images and videos of the duo, one social media user commented, “It made my day.”

“King of Bollywood meets King of Cricket,” wrote another. Shah came to the scene with his daughter Suhana Khan and Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya Kapoor. The team’s co-owner and actor, Juhi Chawla, also cheered on the boys in purple and gold in their big win against RCB. Speaking to ANI, Juhi expressed her joy over the victory. “I am very satisfied with the performance of our team. I just hope and pray that all of our matches end like this. Every seat in Eden Gardens was occupied. Let’s make the final this year, let’s be champions,” she added. KKR finished their innings at 204/7 in 20 overs, with Umesh Yadav (6) and Sunil Narine (0) undefeated. RCB’s death bowling was a culprit as the team gave up 57 runs in the final four overs. RCB failed to hunt the target. RCB were grouped for 123.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.siasat.com/ipl-2023-srk-teaches-virat-kohli-jhoome-jo-pathaan-hook-step-2563145/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

