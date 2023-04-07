Drag Story Hour rally canceled due to lack of opposition in West Hollywood





Drag Story Hour Rally was canceled due to lack of evidence that the event will be protested in West Hollywood. “The strength of the LGBT+ community and movement in California continues to be strong,” reads a social media post by BAMN – a coalition that champions affirmative action, inclusion and immigrant rights. and struggle for equality. “There is no indication of a right-wing mobilization for Drag Story Hour in West Hollywood. If BAMN gets information that they are organizing to attack this event, we are prepared to organize in defense of Drag Story Hour and trans and gay youth, and we urge others to be equally vigilant. The Drag Story Hour Rally was planned in anticipation of anti-drag and transphobic attacks on Drag Story Hour day at the West Hollywood Library, 625 N. San Vicente Blvd. The popular drag reading returns to the City of West Hollywood beginning April 15, 2023. The series of storytime readings by drag performers for kids of all ages is presented by the City of West Hollywood in partnership with the West Hollywood Library. A BAMN representative states that they are on standby at the moment, but they are contacting their base to advise them to stand down until they get more information on whether or not there will be attacks on the ‘event. A flyer was already circulating on social media calling for action to end attacks on LGBT+ and trans communities without politicians and police relying on protecting the LGBT+ community. “Take action to defeat the Trump movement’s attacks on LGBT+ people

communities, women, civil rights and immigrants,” the posts read. The real power is in the streets! Jail Donald Trump and his co-conspirators from the January 6 authoritarian coup attempt Across the country, Drag Queen Story Hours are held in libraries, schools, churches and other locations across the country . BAMN is one of a long list of organizations participating in Drag March LA this weekend on Easter Sunday, April 9th. The event will begin with a rally and kickoff at 11 a.m. at West Hollywood Park. Speakers include Los Angeles County Supervisor Lindsey Horvath, West Hollywood Mayor Sepi Shyne, Los Angeles LGBT Center CEO Joe Hollendoner and more, alongside performances by RuPauls Drag alumni Breed, Kerri Colby and Honey Davenport. A resource fair will be on hand to connect attendees with local service providers and tips to activate legislative advocacy. Drag Story Hour was created by Michelle Tea and RADAR Productions in San Francisco in 2015. In 2017, the city’s arts division funded the first Drag Story Hour at the West Hollywood branch of the LA County Public Library. The West Hollywood series is produced by Pickle the Drag Queen. 2023 Drag Story Hour Saturday morning at 11 a.m.: April 15 June 17 August 19 October 7 December 16 All readings take place in West Hollywood Library Community Meeting Room, 625 N. San Vicente Blvd.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://wehotimes.com/drag-story-hour-rally-is-cancelled-due-to-lack-of-opposition-in-west-hollywood/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

