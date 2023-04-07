Family attorney Lance Reddicks challenges actors’ reported cause of death New York Daily News





Lance Reddicks’ cause of death remains a question mark this week after a lawyer for the Reddick family said a reported death certificate for the actor is inconsistent with known family facts. THURSDAY, TMZ reported that he had obtained Reddicks’ death certificate, stating that the 60-year-old’s cause of death was ischemic heart disease and atherosclerotic coronary heart disease. However, in a statement to Los Angeles Times On Friday, attorney James E. Hornstein said the reported cause of death was not the result of an autopsy and was inconsistent with known family facts. Hornstein added that no autopsy has been performed on the John Wick actor and that, as far as Hornstein knows, no medical examination of Lance during his lifetime has ever indicated such conditions. Lance Reddick (Rich Polk/Getty Images for IMDb) The lawyer also said that Reddick was the most physically fit person he had ever known, explaining that Reddick exercised daily at his home gym, including extensive cardio work and ate like a dietician monitored each of his meals. The information on the death certificate is completely inconsistent with his way of life, Hornstein concluded. Behalf [his wife] Stephanie Reddick, the death certificate information is unsubstantiated and inconsistent with known family facts. Reddick died at his home in Studio City, Calif., on March 17, a week before the release of John Wick: Chapter 4, in which he again played Janitor Charon. At the time, Hornstein said the actor died of natural causes. Following Reddicks’ death, John Wick: Chapter 4 star Keanu Reeves and director Chad Stahelski dedicated the film to his memory. We are deeply saddened and heartbroken by the loss of our beloved friend and colleague Lance Reddick, Reeves and Stahelski said in a statement to Weekly entertainment. He was an accomplished professional and a pleasure to work with. Our love and prayers go out to his wife Stephanie, children, family and friends. He will be missed terribly.

