Sounds Like Garbage To Me: Before Blasting Dwayne Johnson, Marvel Actor Called Scarlett Johanssons $380 Million Movie BadlyMadeVideoGame

Dwayne Johnson is one of WWE’s leading actor, businessman, bodybuilder and former athlete. The huge following and the massive fanbase he brought from his days in WWE helped him a lot in securing his position in the industry. Dwayne Johnson was even Hollywood’s highest-paid actor, and if not for his recent box office failure, black adamhe would still have retained the first place.

Scarlet Johansson, a Hollywood superstar, known for her role as Black Widow in the MCU is one of many respected actors of today’s generation, with extreme beauty and glamorous looks, Johansson has been one of fan favorites. But his solo film,Dark moviereally let its fans down as it received pretty poor reviews and was a standard at the box office.

Scarlet JohanssonBlack WidowWas a let down MCU

Scarlet Johansson is one of the most successful actresses in the industry who has claimed her way to the top, being the highest paid actress for many years and appearing as one of the 100 most influential people in the world, she really boosted her popularity with the general public. audience. Her role in the MCU franchise was one of the best things that could have happened to MCU fans and also to herself, as her role in the multi-billion dollar franchise was a stronghold for her as she acquired one immense fame and popularity.

Scarlet Johansson’s role as Natasha Roma was a perfect fit for one of the Avengers and fans were truly devastated when her solo film,Black Widowwas a complete failure compared to other solo films.

“I always chase the good stuff because I don’t want to be in Black Widow. Looks like garbage to me. It looks like a bad video game. I’m embarrassed for these people. I’m ashamed for Scarlett. I’m sure she was paid five, seven million dollars, but I’m embarrassed for her. I don’t want to be in those movies. I really do not know. I will find this young director who will be the next Kubrick and Ill act for him instead”

Stephen Dorff, a famous actor and director, known for starring as Deacon Frost, the movie antagonist Bladeshared in an interview with The Independent that the film felt like a video game that no one plays. He went on to say that although the salary was extremely good for the film, he would rather act in any other film.Black Widowhad a total box office collection of just $379 million after it was released worldwide on a budget of $200 million.

Dwayne Johnsonblack adam Was a let down DCU

Dwayne Johnson is certainly one of the most capable actors of the current generation and he has earned the respect of many by the way he rose from nowhere to where he is now, earning millions and millions of dollars to every movie and show. The fact that he is the highest paid actor is certainly hard earned and he could have kept the job if not for his box office failures, mainly hisblack adambox office disaster. Even after teaming up with MCU’s biggest rival, DC, Dwayne Johnson black adamthe failure was totally unexpected and unprecedented.

“I think Divinity should be bought by the majors, and if the majors were smart if DC or any of those companies were doing cool things, they’d be looking for the next Eddie Alcazar, because that’s the future. Don’t making Black Adam and worthless garbage over and over again. But all that other trash is just embarrassing, you know what I mean? I mean, God bless them, they make a lot of money, but their movies suck. And no one will remember. No one remembers Black Adam at the end of the day. I haven’t even seen that movie, it looked so bad.

Stephen Dorff once again dropped a bombshell on DC this time around during an interview with The daily beast,as he went on to say that producing box office majors and record films should be their goal with such high profile actors and not making trash films likeBlack Adam.Dorff went on to say that even though they might make millions out of it, not a single soul will remember the movie as soon as it steps out of the theater.black adamwent on to earn $393 million at the box office on a budget of nearly $200 million.

Black Widowis available to stream on Disney+

black adamis available to stream on Amazon Prime

