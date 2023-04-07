Spanish actor welcomes dead sons’ baby via surrogate





A Spanish film and television actor became under global scrutiny this week after honoring her late son in an unusual, albeit heartfelt, way. Ana Obregn adopted a baby girl, Ana Sandra Lequio Obregn, last month via surrogate. The child arrived at Miamis Memorial Regional Hospital on March 20, according to Reuters. In translated excerpts from an interview published on Wednesday in the Spanish magazine HolaObregn revealed that the newborn is actually his granddaughter and the biological daughter of his son, Aless Lequio, who died in May 2020 at age 27. This little girl is not my daughter, but my granddaughter, Obregn, 68, told the magazine. She’s Aless’s daughter and when she grows up I’ll tell her her dad was a hero so she knows who she is and how proud she should be of him. She said her son had his sperm frozen shortly after being diagnosed with cancer because chemotherapy can affect fertility. What people don’t know is that it was Aless’s last wish: to give birth, Ana Obregn said. Aldara Zarraoa via Getty Images After sharing that the baby conception process started the day my child went to heaven, she saysWhat people don’t know is that this was Aless’s last wish: to give birth to a child. Although most of Obregn’s acting career was spent in Spain, she made a few appearances on American television series, including The A-Team and Whos the Boss? She played Bo Dereks’ best friend in the big-screen romance drama Boleroreleased in 1984. His announcement has sparked controversy among Spaniards, although many don’t seem particularly upset by the unusual family arrangement. Instead, much of the criticism stems from the actor being allowed to travel overseas for a surrogate pregnancy. All forms of surrogacy are prohibited in Spain as well as a number of other European countries, including France, Germany and Italy. Women’s bodies should not be bought or rented to satisfy anyone’s desires, says Spanish Minister for the Presidency Felix Bolaos told Reuters. Despite the controversy, Obregn maintained that she was not opposed to using surrogate mothers to have more grandchildren. My son wanted five children, she explained. Maybe one day we will have a boy.

