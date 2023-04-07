Bollywood roundup: Disha Patani, Raveena Tandon, Priyanka Chopra, and more…

– Advertisement –

Disha Patani wishes Kung Fu Yoga co-star Jackie Chan on his birthday

Mumbai– Actress Disha Patani, who worked with legendary martial arts star Jackie Chan in 2017’s “Kung Fu Yoga,” wished the legend on her birthday on Friday. The actress took to his social media and shared a bunch of photos and videos of her shooting with him for the movie.

The images range from a young Jackie Chan, her autograph to Disha, her animated avatar to an on-location photo of the actress and martial arts star.

She wrote in the caption: “Happy birthday to the LIVING LEGEND & taguu there will never be anyone like you. You constantly put your life on the line just to entertain us, I’m grateful to have met you and to know you like the most beautiful human being!!Keep spreading your love and light and inspiring us all.

Meanwhile, work-wise, the actress will next be seen in ‘Project K’ in which she will share the screen with Prabhas, veteran Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone. She also has ‘Yodha’ opposite Sidharth Malhotra, and an upcoming starring superstar Surya in the pipeline.

After Raveena gets Padma Shri, her daughter writes a comforting note for mom

Mumbai– Actress Raveena Tandon received a heartwarming message from her daughter Rasha Thadani on Friday after the former won the Padma Award. The actress was recently awarded India’s fourth highest civilian honor – Padma Shri in Delhi for her achievements and contribution to cinema.

Beaming with joy and pride, Rasha accompanied her mother to the event.

Taking to her Instagram, Rasha celebrated her mother’s big win with a special message. Sharing the two photos from the event, she penned a long note for her mother, writing in the caption, “The Padma Shree Award, one of the most prestigious awards in the Republic of India. What a year it has been for you. You keep saying it’s Nana doing it, helping you achieve what you achieve, and I’m sure it does, but it’s also all your hard work. You deserve all the success, love and respect you receive (sic). »

She further mentioned in her note, “I couldn’t be a prouder girl, watching you and your work being honored in front of the most respected people in our community. It’s a win for you mom. Your humility, grace and kindness inspires Ranbir and I to work harder and give our best. The sky is your limit, I can’t wait to see what you do next.

Priyanka Chopra seeks blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple with her daughter

Mumbai– Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who is busy with promotions for her upcoming global spy series ‘Citadel’, visited the Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai with her daughter Malti Marie Jonas.

The actress took to her Instagram to share photos from their visit. In the photos, the actress is seen carrying her daughter in her arms. The little one carefully watches her mother poop. The actress wrote in the caption, “MM’s first trip to India must have been completed with the blessing of Shree Siddhivinayak (sic).”

Bollywood actress and owner of the IPL cricket team, Preity Zinta reacted to her post, writing, “Awww Jai Ganapati Bappa”. The ‘Bheed’ actress Dia Mirza also took to the comments section and reacted with red heart emojis.

After sharing the photos from the temple visit, Priyanka also shared a never-before-seen photo from the ‘Citadel’ promotions and revealed that her trip to Mumbai has come to an end. She wrote: “Mumbai did well! See you soon.”

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will be seen trying out for the role of an elite spy in the ‘Citadel’ World Series which also stars ‘GoT’ star Richard Madden.

“I married my best friend,” Sonali Bendre says of husband Goldie Behl

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Sonali Bendre, who will be seen on the judging panel with Terence Lewis and Geeta Kapur on ‘India’s Best Dancer 3’, opened up about her chemistry with husband Goldie Behl and said they were like best friends.

Sonali met filmmaker Goldie Behl, son of director Ramesh Behl on the set of his film ‘Naaraaz’ and they both got married on November 12, 2002.

Sonali shares a very friendly bond with Goldie and she said marrying him for her is like marrying her best friend.

During the show, amidst all the dance numbers, two contestants from Delhi, Norbu and Sushmita Tamang, impressed the judges with their dance moves and also with their cute chemistry.

Norbu shared that he met his best friend Sushmita in Mumbai during a dance battle and their bond grew stronger as they started practicing dance together. Norbu also appreciated Sushmita by mentioning things he likes about her.

Listening to them, Geeta asked Sonali if her best friend liked her that way and she replied, “I think Goldie should shower me with more praise, it’s been so long since he did. Years ago, even we were like Norbu and Sushmita; and that’s exactly what was happening where I was also like Sushmita and I would say he is my best friend and we would remain as best friends.

“India’s Best Dancer 3” premieres April 8 on Sony Entertainment Television.

After getting a gun, Salman Khan drives around in a bulletproof imported SUV

Mumbai– Under threat from various quarters, Bollywood mega-star Salman Khan has acquired a bulletproof white SUV he rides around in, just months after getting a gun license to defend, said sources close to the actor.

Already granted Y-Plus Security coverage, Khan is taking no chances and has imported an as-yet-unlaunched Nissan Patrol SUV for his jobless trips in and around Mumbai.

It would be an upgrade from his old Toyota Land Cruiser modified with armor and bulletproof glass, but is considered a lower level of protection.

The developments follow a string of threats in recent months from Don Lawrence Bishnoi’s mafia gang to him and his elderly father and famed Bollywood writer Salim Khan.

Bishnoi had even proclaimed in an interview that his purpose in life was to “kill Salman Khan”, even as the security blanket for the actor and his famous family was tightened a few weeks ago.

Khan has scheduled his next big release, “Kissi Ka Bhai, Kissi Ki Jaan,” later this month, coinciding with the Ramzan-ending festival of Eid-ul-Fitr.

Later he has the Diwali lineup of ‘Tiger 3’ and then ‘Tiger Vs. Pathaan’ in which he will work with Shah Rukh Khan.

Taapsee flaunts his washboard abs and leaves the internet amazed