Star Wars Casts Big Actor As Live-Action Hera, First Image Reveals

Disney and Lucasfilm cast a big star to play Hera Syndulla live-action in the Star wars series, Ahsoka. Two years after the acquisition of Lucasfilm by House of Mouse, star wars rebels came out on DisneyXD in 2014 which debuted with Ghost Crew. This includes the team's leader, Hera.





During star wars Celebrating 2023 in London, Mary Elizabeth Winstead has been revealed to play Hera in Ahsoka. Check out the first image of the actress as star wars rebels character below:

What to expect from Hera in Ahsoka

Rumor has it that Winstead will join star wars before it is announced. Despite the lack of confirmation from Disney and Lucasfilm, star wars fans chose her as the epitome of Hera Syndulla. It’s unclear if Dave Fioni and Disney were listening to what audiences were saying, but the fact that Winstead finally landed the role amid fan casting is exciting. Based on what little has been revealed about him so far, the actor exudes the look and demeanor of the revolutionary Twi’lek fighter.

Debut in the Ahsoka trailer, Winstead’s Hera sticks with him star wars rebels version. She is brave and courageous as she skillfully pilots a plane. It looks like the Disney+ show will build on Hera’s innate leadership skills that were prevalent in the DisneyXD project. As seen in the newly released footage, Hera delivers a speech to the pilots of the New Republic that sets up her prominent role in the post-Star Wars: Return of the Jedi universe.

New Ahsoka images will fit heir to the empire as the titular character, alongside his allies including Hera, will take on Grand Admiral Thrawn. Beyond the Disney+ show, it’s unclear where Hera and the Ghost Crew will appear again in the star wars universe. With The Mandalorian movie coming up, there’s a chance Filoni will bring these star wars rebels characters on the big screen.

