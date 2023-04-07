Following the huge pan-Indian success of the Baahubali and Pushpa franchises, there has been an ever-increasing curiosity and excitement around Telugu films and Tollywood stars among North Indian audiences. Capitalizing on this momentum, more and more Tollywood stars are slowly but surely heading to Bollywood.

After RRR heroes Ram Charan and NTR, it is now Ravi Teja’s turn to make his Bollywood debut, if current speculation is to be believed. The latest buzz is that Ravi Teja has been approached by Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar for a multi-star that also stars young Bollywood hero Varun Dhawan. In addition, a director from Tollywood will direct this project.

Interestingly, the project will be jointly produced by Rana Daggubati, Karan Johar and main distributor Nizam Suniel Narang of Asian Cinemas. However, we have to wait for these speculations to prove true. Meanwhile, amid high expectations, Mass Maharaja’s latest film Ravanasura hit cinemas today to a lukewarm response.

