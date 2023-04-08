Star Wars Show The Acolyte Brings Back Sequel Trilogy Actor





Disney and Lucasfilm announced at star wars celebration today (April 7) that Daisy Ridley would return as Rey for a new shoot 15 years later The Rise of Skywalker. But she’s not the only actress from the sequel trilogy to return to the franchise for a new project. It was also confirmed during the event that Joonas Suotamo would return to the Galaxy Far, Far Away, but not to play Chewbacca again. Instead, he plays an entirely new character in a time period of star wars who hasn’t been on TV or in cinemas before. The Acolyte will take place during the time of the High Republic, 100 years before The Phantom Menace when the Jedi were at the peak of their powers, with Suotamo playing a Jedi Wookiee named Kel Naka. Related: The Mandalorian season 3 spoiled its big reveal in episode 6 Point Leslye, AcolyteThe creator, showrunner, executive producer and director of appeared on stage at Celebration and spoke about her passion for writing star wars fan fiction at school before introducing the cast, including Amandla Stenberg in cosplay of Padmé Amidala. “I am also a fanatic of star wars and my heart skips cause I’m with the star wars family, with you all today!” said actor Lee Jung-jae, who plays a Jedi master, while Jodie Turner-Smith added, “To step into this world so sacred…I’m so excited !” Kate GreenGetty Images Related: The MandalorianDave Filoni will direct one of three newly confirmed star wars movies Other cast members featured on the show include The right placethis is Manny Jacinto, Logan And Its dark materials‘Dafne Keen and Game Of Thrones‘ Dean-Charles Chapman, among others. Star Wars: The Acolyte is expected to come to Disney+ at some point in 2024.

