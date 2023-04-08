Bollywood actress proposed by Internet users: I asked my husband first!





Jakarta – As a public figure, of course, he is often confronted with the eccentric behavior of his fans. From the praises, the insults, to the declarations of love that they have already faced. Bollywood actress Celina Jaitly is no exception. Recently, she was proposed by a man on social media who claims to be completely smitten with her. Even the man was a little forced by his health reasons. “My health is deteriorating and no one wants to take care of me. Before I leave please marry me as soon as I am ready to live with you,” the netizen wrote. ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO RESTRICT CONTENT In response to this, Celina also gave a strong response. “I asked my husband and my three children first,” he answered briefly. This response also amazed netizens and won him praise. He is considered smart to give answers without hurting his fans. “Hahaha very cool answer,” netizens praised. “God, you gave an unexpected answer. Very funny,” wrote another. “It could worsen the health of the man,” wrote another netizen. Celina Jaitly is already married to a hotel entrepreneur named Peter Haag. Together with their three children, they live in Austria and are more active in social activities, especially at the United Nations. Miss India 2001 also admitted that she taught her children that they would be in the public spotlight due to their mother’s popularity. He also said his three children no longer felt uncomfortable being chased by photographers or media crews when they returned to India or on holiday in Dubai. “They understand this (becoming a public figure) because we were chased by fans and photographers while on vacation in Dubai. There’s nothing to hide and I’m proud of all my accomplishments (in the world of entertainment ) and introduced to those aspects that they have as they grow up,” he concluded in an interview with Hindustan Times. (ass/aay)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://hot.detik.com/celeb/d-6661567/aktris-bollywood-dilamar-netizen-aku-tanya-suamiku-dulu The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related