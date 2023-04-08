WOW! These Bollywood actors have shown chivalry to their spouses and partners at public events





MUMBAI: In Bollywood, we have many real-life jodis who are fan favorites and their fans love their PDAs. Often it happens that due to heavy dressing, actresses and female celebrities need help on the red carpet, and their husbands and partners are there to save them. So, today, let’s look at the list of Bollywood actors who have shown chivalry to their spouses and partners at public events… Shah Rukh Khan Gauri Khan Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan are undoubtedly the most beloved Bollywood couple. They gave a lot of goals to their fans and a few years ago at an award ceremony; Shah Rukh Khan was seen holding a Gauris outfit as his dupatta was very long. Also read: WOW! Jr NTR vs. Hrithik Roshan in War 2? Fans go crazy, a grosser 500 cr Ranveer Singh Deepika Padukone Ranveer Singh is very fond of Deepika Padukone and he never hesitates to do PDA. At one of their wedding receptions, Ranveer was seen helping Deepika with her saree. Shahid KapoorMira Kapoor Recently, Shahid Kapoor attended an event with his wife Mira Kapoor. Well, on the red carpet while posing for the paparazzi, the actor first went to adjust his wife’s dress and his gesture is loved by everyone. Hrithik Roshan Saba Azad A photo of Hrithik Roshan has gone viral on social media in which he was seen holding his girlfriend Saba Azad’s heels. Well, netizens called him real gentlemen. Also read: Interesting! Shah Rukh Khans hoodie in recent IPL game grabs everyone’s attention; he has a connection with Aryan Khan For more news and updates from the world of TV, Bollywood and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

