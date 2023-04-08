Gauri Khan’s parents were not in favor of his interfaith marriage to Shah Rukh Khan: ‘We changed his name to Abhinav to make them feel Hindu’





Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan have been married for over 30 years and although they had one of the most famous marriages in Bollywood today, there was a time when Gauri’s parents weren’t so enthusiastic about her decision to marry. Shahrukh. In a 2008 interview, Gauri spoke about the same and said her parents were “obviously not for that”.

Gauri was only 21 when she married Shah Rukh, who was 26 at the time. “We were so young and then made the decision to marry someone who is going to join movies and who is from a different religion,” she told Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla on their show First Ladies. Gauri recalled that they changed Shah Rukh’s name to Abhinav so the parents could sense he was a Hindu. “We changed his name to Abhinav to make them feel like he’s a Hindu boy, but it was really silly and very childish,” she recalled. Gauri and Shah Rukh had been dating for a few years when they got married. The couple then welcomed their children – Aryan, Suhana and AbRam. At the time of this interview, AbRam had not been born. Gauri spoke of their children celebrating the festivals of both religions and said that for the children everything was “fantastic”. “When it’s Diwali, I lead the pooh and the family follows and on the day of Eid, Shah Rukh leads, and we follow. I find all this very beautiful and the children accept. In fact, my children are more inclined to anything Shah Rukh would say. For them Diwali, Eid, everything is fantastic,” she said. Shah Rukh Khan, speaking to Outlook Turning Points in 2013, spoke about his children’s religion and said: “It will also keep my two children completely confused. Sometimes they ask me what religion they belong to and, like a good Hindi movie hero, I look up at the sky and say philosophically, “You are an Indian first and your religion is humanity”, or I sing them an old Hindi. movie ditty, “You will become a Hindu and a Muslim will become a human being.” set to Gangnam Style.

