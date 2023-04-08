Entertainment
Brooklyn actor Alan Ceppos joins cast of ‘Gravesend’ on Amazon Brooklyn Paper
Brooklyn-born actor Alan Ceppos joins the cast of TV drama “Gravesend.”
Photo courtesy of Alan Ceppos
About an Italian-American crime family in south Brooklyn nabe, Gravesends second season will pick up where the gripping production left off last season, and Ceppos will play a Parisian businessman and restaurateur who finds himself dragged down by chance in the mafia world.
It’s pretty exciting to be involved in this production because everyone loves New York, the writer, the director, everyone involved in it has New York in their blood. I’m a fifth-generation New Yorker, so anything New York-related, I love. It’s great to be a part of it,” he told the Brooklyn Paper.
A fifth-generation New Yorker, Ceppos began his acting career at just eight years old, when a teacher encouraged him to take part in a rendition of The King and Me.
He landed the lead role before his teacher dumped him as a choir member after hearing him sing.
We started rehearsing and she listened to me sing and she said Alan, maybe you better be in the chorus and say the words,” he said. “I went home and cried half the afternoon and I kind of realized, when I was eight years old, if I was going to get so emotional about it, I really had to have the virus.”
His parents soon enrolled him in drama school and attended Albany State University, where he studied French and acting.
The actor decided to put acting on the back burner for a while and moved to Paris right after college, where he taught English for more than 10 years. While in France, Ceppos met her husband and got into the business world when they started PIQ, a toy and gift store, nearly twenty years ago.
Having lived in another country and speaking another language gives everyone a head start in anything. Being able to understand what the world is like outside of your immediate world helps,” he said.
Since returning to the United States in 1979, Ceppos has worked on hit television shows such as The Conan OBrien Show, The David Letterman Show, Days of Our Lives, New York Undercover, and Law and Order.
He says that to maintain a successful acting career, you need to be tenacious and willing to prioritize your career.
You really have to be stubborn and keep trying. We have to keep trying, he said. You cannot give up. You have to follow what you want to do and be clear about it in your mind.
Now back to New York on the small screen.
Gravesend in its first season, it focused primarily on Benny Zerletta, a character played by fellow Brooklynite William DeMeo, who also created the series and works as a writer and director.
The high-suspense drama is palpable on screen, as the characters grapple with difficult moral dilemmas stemming from a life of crime while maintaining their Catholic faith and intensity while trying to circumvent the law and their companions.
It’s Brooklyn through and through, DeMeo previously said Brooklyn Paper of the show before season 2.
The new season will see a change of scenery, with extended storylines set outside of Kings County, but fans will surely still get the iconic feel of the neighborhood that gives the show its name.
I mean up to the filming locations, DeMeo said. We had Lennys Pizzeria on 86th Street, Spumoni Gardens, Johns Deli on Stillwell Avenue. Staples for Brooklyn.
Ceppos, for his part, said the authentic New York feeling was part of the reason he was so excited to be part of a production.
You don’t meet many people of this generation in New York. Most of the people you know are from somewhere else, Ceppos told Brooklyn Paper. “So I don’t need a lot of inspiration. You just say the word New York to me and I feel it in my blood.
For more Gravesend coverage, head to BrooklynPaper.com.
