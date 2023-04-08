Woman hospitalized in West Hollywood shooting – NBC Los Angeles





A woman was hospitalized with gunshot wounds Friday in a shooting that led to a standoff at a West Hollywood apartment. Details on the condition of the injured victim and the motive for the shooting were not immediately available. His injuries were not life threatening. A Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department helicopter landed on a West Hollywood street during a SWAT standoff following a shooting Friday, April 7, 2023. The shooting was reported around 10 a.m. in the 7000 block of Santa Monica Boulevard. Deputies responded to the apartment after residents reported screaming and loud bangs, the sheriff’s department said. Deputies found a woman in her 50s with two gunshot wounds in one of the residences. Several bullet holes were in the victim’s front door. The bullets appeared to have been fired from the apartment opposite that of the victim. Five shots were fired and the victim was hit twice, deputies said. Authorities said it was unclear if the shooting was accidental or if the woman was targeted. The woman was hit in the legs, according to firefighters. A shooting that left at least one person hospitalized leads to a standoff at a West Hollywood apartment complex. The shooter is believed to be barricaded inside the apartment complex. A Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department helicopter landed on the street to deploy more SWAT officers to the standoff. The streets in the neighborhood are closed. Residents were evacuated.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbclosangeles.com/news/local/west-hollywood-shooting-standoff/3130994/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related