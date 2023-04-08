Kings of Mulberry Street Let Love Reign Review: Harold and Ticky’s Bollywood Extravaganza Saves the Day

Kings of Mulberry Street Let love rule is the latest South African children’s comedy film, released on Netflix on April 7, 2023. It is written and directed by Judy Naidoo with a running time of approximately 1 hour and 50 minutes. The film is a sequel to the 2019 film of the same name and stars Sugarhill heroes Harold and Ticky in another heroic act.

The cast of the film includes Liam Dunpath, Shaan Nathoo as Harold Singh (Baboo), Hamish Kyd, Riyaad Nakooda, Kogie Naidoo as Granny Chetty, Kimberley Arthur, Amith Singh as Dev Singh, Bertha le Roux-Wahl, Mayuri Naidu, Luversen Gerard, Kaseran Pillay, Vaneshran Arumugam and others.

Netflix’s description of the film reads as follows:

When Granny Chetty is kidnapped by an evil ex-cop, Ticky and Baboo return for a wild rescue mission, complete with a precious necklace and a musical show.

-Kings of Mulberry Street Let Love Reign Review Contains No Spoilers-

The story is set in the 90s in 1993, we meet our protagonists Harold and Ticky who live in the Sugarhill district. Harold lives with his father and Ticky lives with his parents and grandmother. Both are free-spirited action romantics who find inspiration in Bollywood movies and songs.

One evening, while sneaking with Grandma Chetty to go to Leila’s birthday, they don’t realize the danger that awaits them there. While granny was busy at the casino, someone recognized her and the two boys from the heroic deed they did last time and caught the bad guys. Today, one of the villains who took part, former police commander Veerasamy, works as a guard at the resort they visited.

Filled with his desire for revenge, especially when one of his acquaintances refuses to acknowledge him, now that he has lost his power and status, he wants to go after the people responsible for it. He hatches the grandma’s kidnapping plan with Hiccup and Ticky, giving them the only condition to steal a precious diamond necklace which is in the possession of an acquaintance of Veerasamy, to bring their grandmother home.

Still from Kings of Mulberry Street Let Love Reign

Harold and Ticky realize that the only way to steal the necklace is to lure the person with the necklace to a place where they can easily get their hands on it. Since the owner of the necklace lived in the station, that’s when the idea of ​​an extravagant fake Bollywood show came to their minds, so when everyone is busy with the show, they can steal the necklace. Sounds easy, right? But that’s not the case, added to the complicated relationships and secrets of the team of thieves.

Apart from being an action comedy, the film also deals with the subject of single parent and childish dynamics in the case of Harold and his father Dev. Also, the young love and the irreproachable friendship between the two boys, who keep their friendship above all else. The use of Bollywood classics and even some American songs adds a layer of nostalgia to the story, as hearing these songs reminds you of when they were the “It” songs.

While the previous film dealt with the topics of apartheid, class, and religious distinction, the two boys slowly forge a friendship, keeping all differences aside. In the latest film, conditions in South Africa change and it’s more about the comedy and action that ensues in their shenanigans.

Still from Kings of Mulberry Street Let Love Reign

Final Thoughts: Kings of Mulberry Street Let Love Reign

It’s a light and fast watch that the whole family can watch together. It has its fair share of fun moments and awkward moments that make it a wholesome watch. There are a few things that don’t have an explanation and make you wonder how it happened, but overall there’s not a whole lot of plot that would take away the charm.

Kings of Mulberry Street Let love rule currently broadcasting onnetflix.

