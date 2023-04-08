Funny man and actor Patrick McKenna is taking it easy these days

Although “The Red Green Show” hasn’t aired since 2006, Patrick McKenna is still credited as Harold, the Possum Lodge operator’s bumbling nephew. However, he laughs at the way he is recognized today.

“There are a lot of parents who tell their kids, ‘You know who that guy is,'” he said.

Still, he’s pleased, and not surprised, noting that when the show was on CHCH and CBC, not to mention PBS in the US, for his 15th birthday, he met fans who came dressed as Harold and spoke to him with “passion” for the character.

Patrick McKenna played Harold in “The Red Green Show”, with Steve Smith. File photo by Cathie Coward/Hamilton Spectator

It spills over to Mount Forest, where he and his wife Janis moved from Waterdown 18 years ago.

“I don’t dare buy duct tape at the local hardware store,” he jokes. “That can lead to a meeting that can last 25 minutes.”

The Hamilton native, who turns 63 on May 8, says he’s now semi-retired, living among “my neighbour’s dogs and horses.” He’s still accepting acting jobs — he recently appeared on the Hamilton-filmed prison sitcom “Pink Is In” as the bizarre Colonel — and is set to head to Sault Ste. Mary for a movie.

Patrick McKenna, right, on the set of “Pink Is In”. Photo submitted

He has a recurring role on “Murdoch Mysteries” as Detective Hamish Slovak, but only finds out if he’s needed when his friend, Murdoch producer Peter Mitchell, calls him and says, “We’re bringing your guy back. “.

Lately, he works behind the microphone for cartoons.

“I do a lot of voice work now,” McKenna says. “COVID introduced me to this world,”

He lent his voice to cartoons such as “Go Dog Go!”, “Hotel Transylvania” and “Scaredy Squirrel”.

“If it’s on YTV, I’m probably doing a voice for it,” McKenna says.

The former class clown – who some teachers worried about – has a career some actors would envy him. He is also well known for playing Marty Stephens, the colorful floor trader on Global TV’s “Traders” (1996-2000). He is the only actor to win a Gemini for Best Performance in a Drama and a Comedy in the same year (1998).

Patrick McKenna played Marty Stephens on the “Traders” show. CNW

He has done commercials, stand-up, improv, movies, plays, musicals, other TV shows and also hosted the Gemini Awards. He left Canada once to go work on an American TV show, but his family didn’t like California schools, so they went home. He traveled across Canada and traveled to Russia, England, Ireland and South Africa for work.

McKenna has worked with actors such as Matthew Broderick, Colm Feore and Gordon Pinsent.

McKenna says his career has “been great” and he’s been “very lucky,” but notes he’s put work into it.

“I auditioned again,” he said. “It was not given to me.”

He got the role of Harold when Steve Smith and his writing partner, Rick Green, saw McKenna in a Second City sketch doing a 3rd grade student pitching a project to his teacher.

McKenna still finds it amazing that he could do two TV shows at once,

“It was crazy,” he says. “It probably couldn’t happen again.”

McKenna grew up on Daytona Drive on the West Mountain. He was one of four boys born to Ivan and Patricia McKenna. His father was a carpenter.

He attended St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Elementary School, Westmount High School, Southmount High School, and worked one summer as a forklift driver at a factory in Westinghouse.

He enjoyed performing arts in school, but did business at Sheridan College in Brampton. He worked as a night manager at Second City in Toronto in the early 1980s. In 1983, a director told him he was funny and that he should try to be part of the troupe’s touring company. The rest is history. In 1989, he became director of the touring company.

McKenna says he would like to be remembered as a character actor and that “I made people laugh”.

“That would be just awesome, especially considering all the teachers telling me to quit,” he said.

