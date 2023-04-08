



As few have already guessedthe emblematic glacier of the east coast Friendly matches arrives on the West Coast for the very first time. In collaboration with Chief Tim Hollingsworth and BJ Novaks sort of underground pop-up Chain (the pop-up concept that serves as an ode to chain restaurants), Friendlys will host a series of Fribbles + French Fry nights at the Chain House in West Hollywood this month. The events take place on April 21, 22, 28 and 29 and are just the latest collaboration with LAs Chain, following previous events with Taco Bell, Chilis, TGI Fridays, Pizza Hut, and more. This one’s especially special for East Coast nostalgics like Novak, as it’s Friendlys’ first time in Los Angeles. Pop-up participants will have the opportunity to try the classic Friendlys Fribble (think milkshake, but made with iced milk, which has less fat and is very creamy) or a brand new sundae, with Hollingsworths chicken fillets and fries. For register on the guest listText Channel at 323-310-4642. A gastronomic event to support the homeless LA County Homeless Service Provider PATH (People Helping the Homeless) hosts its second annual food festival and fundraiser called Taste of the House at Sunset Las Palmas Studios in Hollywood on April 29. Over 30 local food and drink vendors will be in attendance, meaning bites from Madre, Prince Street Pizza, ConiSeafood, Gumbo Boys, Irvs Burgers, Spoon & Pork and Shappy Pretzel Co. (among others) will be available alongside drinks from Modern Times, Gold Diggers and Jiant. Poncho Martnez from Ponchos Tlayudas will also host a cooking demonstration. Tickets are on sale now, and proceeds will go to PATH’s efforts to help the homeless community with services such as housing navigation, employment services, mental health services and street outreach. You had me at free wine In-the-know fans can attend a pop-up dinner from duo Pat and George this week as they host a three-course tasting menu, plus a dessert course, on April 7 at Croft Alley in West Hollywood. Dinner will include braised beef potato croquettes, charred leeks and cauliflower cavatelli and pepper steak. Tickets are $75, and to sweeten the deal, the first 30 reservations get a free glass of wine. An eight-course supper club Black Pot Supper Club, an intimate community dining experience where guests can try an eight-course meal from chef martin draluck (featured in Netflix High on the Hog), is back on May 1. The meal will explore the first black culinary and hotel influencers in the Americas, and will be accompanied by wine pairings. Places are limited and tickets are available for the event, which takes place at post and beam. beer me a party Owned and operated by two German-born Hamburg brewers, Two Coast Brewing Co. brews high-quality German beers, primarily lagers and easy-drinking lagers. The team are celebrating their new bar in Gardena with a small opening party on April 13, ahead of a grand opening in May. Bargoers will be able to bring their own food and food trucks will be available all along the line. Pets are also welcome.

