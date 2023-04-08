I lost a lot of flesh and bone, says Jeremy Renner, recalling a snowplow accident





Actor Jeremy Renner, who was seriously injured on January 1 when a heavy snow plow ran him over, said in a TV interview on Thursday night that the truck hit him as he tried to save his nephew , an accident that broke more than 30 of his bones and turned his life upside down. Mr. Renner, an Oscar-nominated actor who is perhaps best known for his role as Hawkeye in the Marvel Avengers film and TV franchise, has spoken at length publicly about his frightening experience and his difficult recovery for the first time in an interview with ABC News. I lost a lot of flesh and bone in this experience, Mr. Renner said journalist Diane Sawyer. But I was fueled and filled with love and titanium.

In the interview, Mr Renner still appeared to be in shock at what had happened to him and sometimes struggled to hold back tears as he recalled details after the accident, such as when he told his family from the hospital in sign language, Im sorry.

As he lay in hospital, Mr Renner, who has since been released, said he would wonder: what does my body look like? Am I just gonna be like a spine and a brain like a science experiment? While in critical condition, Mr Renner said, he wrote a goodbye note to his family on his phone. The network also released pre-air clips that showed different phases of his recovery, including Mr. Renner in a wheelchair doing leg exercises. A video posted on Twitter shows him in recovery doing an exercise that helps him regain the strength to walk. Another video of January 5 shows Mr. Renner in hospital, his face swollen and bruised.

On Jan. 1, Mr. Renner, 52, was using his snowplow, which weighs more than 14,000 pounds, to tow his car down a snowy private road near his home in Reno, Nevada, the county sheriff’s office Washoe said in a press conference. A family member was driving the car and got stuck.

After successfully towing the car, Mr. Renner got off the plow, which then began to roll, the sheriff’s office said. Mr. Renner had tried to get back into the plow driver’s seat to stop the moving vehicle, but was knocked down, the sheriff’s office said. In the ABC News interview, Mr. Renner said that when he made a dangerous jump to get back to the driver’s seat, the fast tracks pushed him forward and the weight of the steel tracks pushed him. had crushed. He remembers shouting at that time, Not today, using an expletive. There was no snow that could have cushioned part of the blow, he said, just icy asphalt below him and the rolling plow on top. The machine crushed his toes, legs and chest. Even one of his eyes was badly injured and popped out of its socket. I believe I could see my eye with my other eye, Mr. Renner said. ABC News noted that he appeared to have bypassed the wheels, the heaviest part of the plow, in the crash. Mr Renner struggled to fully capture the extent of the pain, saying it was as if someone had taken your breath away and it looked like his soul was in agony.

Mr. Renner said he would relive the experience because the plow had gone straight to my nephew, who is 27. The nephew, who was not injured, said in the ABC News interview that he saw a pool of blood coming from his uncle’s head. The nephew found a neighbor and asked for help. This neighbor called 911. In a recording of that 911 call, the neighbor can be heard saying of Mr Renner he was run over. In the background of that call, Mr. Renner can be heard moaning as the man who contacted 911 says: There’s a lot of blood here, and tells Mr. Renner: Keep breathing, man, keep breathing. beat you up. Hang on, brother. Eventually, gusts of wind died down long enough for a helicopter to land near the crash site and rush Mr Renner to hospital.

There, Mr. Renner and his family learned the full extent of his injuries: dozens of broken bones, including eight ribs, in his right knee and ankle and right shoulder; a collapsed lung; and his liver pierced with a rib. His rib cage was reconstructed with metal. Its orbit was reconstructed with metal plates. And a titanium rod and screws were placed in his leg. Doctors interviewed by ABC News said Mr Renner’s good physical shape and health likely helped him survive. About 10 weeks after the accident, Mr. Renner began to regain enough strength to walk with a cane. When asked in the interview if he saw the same face when looking in the mirror, Mr. Renner replied, I see a lucky man.

