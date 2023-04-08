Bullish chicken soup for Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) investors who have yet to receive a payout on their US$539,000 bet

Insiders who acquired $539,000 of Chicken Soup for Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSSE) at an average price of $2.30 over the past 12 months might be appalled by the recent 38% price drop. Insiders buy in the expectation that their investments will appreciate in value over a period of time. However, recent losses have made their investment above worth US$467,000, which is less than ideal.

While we would never suggest that investors base their decisions solely on what a company’s directors have done, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider trading altogether.

See our latest review for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

The Last 12 Months of Insider Trading at Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

In fact, the recent purchase by William Rouhana was the largest purchase of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock by an insider in the past twelve months, according to our records. Clearly, an insider wanted to buy, even at a price higher than the current stock price (ie US$1.99). Although their perspective has changed since the purchase, it at least suggests that they have confidence in the future of the company. For us, it is very important to consider the price that insiders pay for the shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as this suggests that they perceived value even at higher levels.

Over the past twelve months, Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment insiders have bought stock, but not sold. The chart below shows insider trading (by companies and individuals) over the past year. If you want to know exactly who sold, how much and when, just click on the chart below!

There are always plenty of stocks that insiders are buying. So if it suits your style you can check each stock one by one or you can take a look at this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders bought them).

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Insiders Recently Bought Stock

It’s good to see that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment insiders have made notable investments in the company’s stock. In total, insiders bought US$539,000 worth of shares at that time, and we had no sales. This could be interpreted as suggesting a positive outlook.

The story continues

Insider ownership

For an ordinary shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We generally like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. According to our data, Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment insiders own about 3.1% of the shares, worth about $1.7 million. We note, however, that insiders may have an indirect interest through a private company or other corporate structure. I generally like to see higher levels of ownership.

So what does this chicken soup data suggest for Soul Entertainment insiders?

Good to see recent purchases. And longer-term insider trading also gives us confidence. However, we note that the company has not made a profit in the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. While overall insider ownership levels are lower than we’d like to see, the transaction history implies that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment insiders are reasonably well-aligned and optimistic about the future. So, while it is useful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it is also useful to know the risks that a particular company faces. Every business has risks, and we’ve spotted 5 warning signs for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (including 2 potentially serious!) that you should be aware of.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a look at this free list of interesting companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are persons who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently record open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Feedback on this article? Concerned about content? Enter into a contract with us directly. You can also email the editorial team (at) Simplywallst.com.

This Simply Wall St article is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It is not a recommendation to buy or sell stocks and does not take into account your objectives or financial situation. Our goal is to bring you targeted long-term analysis based on fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not take into account the latest announcements from price-sensitive companies or qualitative materials. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned.

Join a Paid User Research Session

You will receive a $30 Amazon Gift Card for 1 hour of your time while helping us create better investment tools for individual investors like you. register here