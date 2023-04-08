Entertainment
Woman hospitalized after shots fired at West Hollywood apartment complex; suspect not found after confrontation
The suspected shooter was in a unit nearby the compound and the victim was shot through the wall, authorities said.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (KABC) — A woman was hospitalized on Friday after shots were fired inside a West Hollywood apartment complex, prompting a dramatic helicopter landing in the middle of La Brea Avenue, followed by a confrontation with the shooter.
The shooting was reported around 8:15 a.m. at the Dylan Apartments in the 7100 block of Santa Monica Boulevard. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s SWAT team responded to the scene after the woman was sent to Cedars-Sinai Hospital with gunshot wounds.
The suspected shooter was in a unit nearby the compound and the victim – who was only described as a woman in her 50s – was shot through the wall, authorities said.
“[Patrol deputies] immediately noticed that it was this neighbor where these bullets were coming from, they established containment and asked our office of special forces to come out and help, ”said the LASD public information officer, Miguel Meza, who said at least five shots were fired.
Authorities said the victim was shot twice, including one in the neck, but is expected to recover.
“Bullets going through the wall reduced bullet velocity and decreased bullet mortality,” said LACoFD public information officer Craig Little.
The shooter then barricaded himself in the unit. Sheriff’s deputies unsuccessfully attempted to contact the suspect and reportedly left the area. A description of the suspect was not immediately released.
At one point, loud explosions could be heard coming from the building, likely the result of deputies setting off a flash bang in the hope of getting the suspect to surrender.
No other injuries were reported.
