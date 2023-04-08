Dead End: Ousted Marvel Entertainment Executive Says He Told Disney Execs Not To Get Involved In Politics





Former Marvel Entertainment president Isaac Ike Perlmutter said in an interview published Tuesday that he told Disney executives not to get involved in politics before he was fired from the company. Addressing the the wall street journal, Perlmutter said he had no doubt that his firing was based on fundamental differences in business between my way of thinking and the direction of Disney. Marvel Entertainment is a subsidiary of Disney Company. The former Marvel president said when Disney was fighting with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, he told Disney executives to stay out of politics. Former Marvel Entertainment president Ike Perlmutter says fundamental differences led Disney to fire him. In a rare interview, he discusses relationships with Disney CEO Robert Iger, activist investor Nelson Peltz and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. https://t.co/uzKHkjMK6o The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) April 5, 2023 Don’t get involved in politics, Perlmutter said. You are going to hurt yourself. It’s a no-win situation. The former Disney executive also said he reached out to the governor and told him Ron, you’re right. Disney has no right to meddle in politics. The company confirmed that the Perlmutter exited in late March amid a wider round of layoffs that cut 7,000 jobs. In a lengthy statement obtained by The Hollywood ReporterPerlmutter said he had long expected the end of my working relationship with Disney. That this is the result of my efforts to help Disney improve its business should sadden many shareholders, as it does me, the company’s largest individual shareholder, he added. He also pointed out that his failed attempt to bring activist investor Nelson Peltz onto the Walt Disney Company board stemmed from his hopes of improving shareholder returns, not trying to shake things up on the board. administration. CLICK HERE TO GET THE DAILYWIRE+ APP I think he [Peltz] could have done the same for Disney as a member of its board of directors, Perlmutter said in the statement. It is a disappointment to me and I believe many other shareholders that he was not welcomed to the board and that it took the threat of a proxy fight for the board and management to begin to act . My ties to Disney run deep and span over 30 years, he added. The Marvel brand that I brought to the company in 2009 is now one of the company’s strongest and most profitable business units, as well as one of the best-known entertainment franchises in the world. . Perlmutter closed his statement by saying that, while not employed by the House of Mouse, he will continue to advocate for actions that secure Disney’s long-term financial health and empower a new generation of leaders. to reverse the trend of falling shareholders. equity and return the dividend to its previous level. Perlmutter had been in the business for over a decade after selling Marvel to Disney in 2009 for $4 billion. Deadline reported. Disclosure: The Daily Wire announced plans for children’s entertainment content. Related: Marvel Exec Slams Disney Fired, Said She Refused To Do Something She Believed Was Wrong

