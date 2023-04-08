Heather Graham: Sexism hasn’t changed in Hollywood





“I always felt like a secondary character in a man’s story,” the ‘Boogie Nights’ actress said.

Heather Graham reflects on how Hollywood has changed – or hasn’t changed – since she started her career in the 1980s. The ‘Boogie Nights’ actress acknowledged that sexism is now openly discussed in the industry, but “nothing has changed drastically enough” when it comes to putting female-led stories green. “No one really thought about it or commented on it. At that time people thought they were really evolving and now we look back and say, ‘Whoa, that was so sexist.’ I’m glad we’re growing as a culture,” Graham said. People magazine, adding that “some of the films from this period were so sexist”. The ‘Bowfinger’ star continued, “I feel like nothing has changed drastically. More people care, but it’s not all of a sudden equal. It’s still pretty sexist. , to be honest. Every phase of the business, whether it’s funding, distribution, reviews, all of these people are mostly male. To get a female-focused story that primarily appeals to women at all of these male-dominated business levels, it’s not that easy. Related Related Graham is set to produce the TV series “Hypnotist’s Love Story,” as well as direct and star in “Chosen Family” from a script she wrote. “I always felt like a supporting character in a man’s story. I wasn’t always going, what do I want? I was going, how can I please anyone else?” Graham said. “My journey has been to clarify what I want and go after that. She continued, “The most inspiring thing for me is seeing a lot of female writers, directors, and that’s something I’m starting to do. I like cool, groovy female directors who tell humorous stories from female points of view. I would love to do more… I really love hearing female voices because I think we learn a lot about the world from the movies and TV we watch. If we are always told stories from a male point of view, it does not help women. Emily Ratajkowski recently announced that she is stepping away from acting after feeling like a “piece of meat” on screen and realizing her Hollywood crew “hate all women”. “Maybe that’s why I’m not really into male POVs right now,” Ratajkowski told the Los Angeles Times. “It’s a fucked up world. Like, Hollywood is fucked up. And it’s dark. Register: Stay up to date with the latest film and TV news! Sign up for our email newsletters here.

