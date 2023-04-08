Entertainment
THE BIGGEST BOLLYWOOD NIGHT AT SHERLOCK’S PUB
SUNDAY BIGGEST BOLLYWOOD NIGHT will drive you crazy with DJ dhamakedaar in the room at Sherlock pub With all the way from kolkata DJ SNEA and namma chennai we have DJ VIKAS DJ MANAV AND DJ BOT (RESIDENT) let’s all come together to create the madness from Bollywood this Sunday and watch the live stream of Rajasthan Royals Vs Gujarat Titans with a glass of drink in hand.
Admission rights Reserved at the sole discretion of the Organizers, even for holders of valid tickets.
No returns/exchanges of tickets will be made under any circumstances and tickets are non-transferable.
Each ticket holder must pay INR 500 @ the venue as cover charge which can be fully refunded at the bar counter for food and drink
Girls can walk for free with no entrance fee.
Couples can walk for free until 9 p.m. with prior reservation.
Couples arriving after 9:00 PM must pay INR 1000, of which INR 500 can be fully redeemed at the bar counters for food and drink.
Lost or damaged tickets will not be accepted unless you have booked online with a valid ID.
Beware of counterfeits/colors Please carry a valid ID with you.
Food, beverages, bottled water and alcohol from outside will not be permitted on site.
The organizer reserves the right, without reimbursement or compensation, to refuse access to any person whose conduct is disorderly or inappropriate.
The organizers or any staff or associates are not responsible for any theft, injury, damage or loss suffered at or as a result of the event or any part thereof.
Sponsor may use the Ticket Holder’s image or likeness in any live or recorded video, photograph or image display.
The promoter / organizer may postpone, cancel, interrupt or stop the event due to natural disasters such as floods, weather conditions, dangerous national situations or any other cause beyond human control. In these situations, no refund will be made if it happens within 48 hours before. the time of the event.
Ticket holder agrees to submit to any search for prohibited items including, but not limited to, weapons, controlled, hazardous and illegal substances and audio visual recording devices.
The organizer will not be responsible in the event of unfortunate incidents occurring during the event.
The organizers will not be responsible for any injury or health problems of a participant
The organizers will not be liable for any adverse effects caused by food or drink served on site.
The organizer reserves the right to claim and collect from the guest/participant compensation for damage caused, if any, to the hotel premises or its contents, immediately on site.
Tickets once reserved are neither exchangeable nor refundable.
Internet processing fees per ticket may apply. Please check the total amount before payment.
Illegal resale (or attempted illegal resale) of a ticket will result in the seizure or cancellation of that ticket without refund or other compensation.
Admission rights reserved.
These terms and conditions are subject to change from time to time at the discretion of the organizer.
All your personal belongings must be taken care of by yourself. In case of missing / damage, the place or the organizer will not be responsible in this case.
Club rules apply.
In the event of natural calamities, no reimbursement will be initiated.
Admission rights reserved
|
