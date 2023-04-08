Hollywood skinny jab: what do we know about anti-obesity drugs like Ozempic in Australia? | Obesity

Dr Catherine Williams made patients cry while on obesity medication. [They] say, oh my god, this is the first time I haven’t been hungry, says Williams, an endocrinologist at the University of Sydney, because hunger is just something they have to live with every day.

Shows like The Biggest Loser have perpetuated the idea that with enough drastic lifestyle change and exercise, anyone can lose weight. But like so much reality TV, it’s far from reality. This whole thing where we think everyone is equal and it’s about choices is a complete lie, says Williams. We still need to understand that some people have biological reasons for gaining weight and these people need treatment.

Anti-obesity drugs are not new. They are available in Australia for the treatment of obesity or type 2 diabetes as from 2000. However, these drugs have recently made headlines due to their popularity among celebrities and influencers, and a shortage of one particular product, semaglutide, marketed in Australia as Ozempic and approved only for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, likely due to its popularity with celebrities and influencers. The drug has become so widely known in popular culture that it was the subject of jokes at the recent Oscars.

Last May, the Therapeutic Goods Administration reminded GPs not to prescribe Ozempic to people without type 2 diabetes in the face of a global shortage of the drug due to increased demand as a loss aid. weight. In January, the TGA said it expected supply to return around this month. He also announced that he was investigating TikTok and other influencers for promoting the drug as a weight loss tool.

Given the notoriety of semaglutide, for example, the fact of being marked Hollywood skinny shot there are concerns that it may be used by people who do not meet the clinical criteria for being overweight or obese. But it is not known if there is underground use in Australia.

All that reporting about the Hollywood skinny jab and the people who use it to shed a few pounds; if that happens, I don’t know where those people find a doctor to prescribe the drug for them, says Associate Professor Priya Sumithran, head of obesity medicine at Austin Health and research fellow at Monash University.

For obese people, the majority of whom will embark on a difficult, uncomfortable and often unsuccessful journey to manage their weight through diet and exercise alone, or for those who depend on these drugs to manage their type 2 diabetes (which impacts nearly 1.3 million Australians), these drugs can not only be life-changing, but also life-saving.

Living in a society saturated with cheap, high-fat, energy-dense foods adds to the challenges for people trying to lose weight. Photography: beats/Alamy

Although many people are successful in losing weight, most of them regain the weight they lost, and then the amount of weight they keep in the long term is actually very, very modest, says the associate professor of endocrinology. Samantha Hockingfrom the Charles Perkins Center at the University of Sydney.

The reason for this is metabolic adaptation: when overweight or obese people try to lose weight, their bodies fight to keep it off. Their metabolic rate slows down, so they become more efficient at using energy. Hormones that regulate appetite increase in the case of ghrelin, the hunger hormone, or decrease in the case of hormones that make them feel full. And all of this is taking place in a society saturated with cheap, high-fat, high-energy foods.

If you’re living in this environment, trying to lose weight, using energy more efficiently, your hormones telling you you’re hungry, all that food is available, it’s very easy to go back, Hocking said. It’s a struggle for people and that’s why we need these very effective therapies, especially for people with both obesity and other health conditions.

The anti-obesity drugs available in Australia today, some of which are approved for the treatment of obesity, others for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, work in a variety of ways.

The oldest, orlistat marketed in Australia under the name of Xenical is the only one that acts in the intestine itself, to block the absorption of dietary fat. Phenterminesold under different brands, is an appetite suppressant that stimulates the release of certain neurotransmitters that make people feel full.

Liraglutide, sold as Saxendaand semaglutide, sold as Ozempic And Wegs in Australia, are both glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonists, meaning they work similarly to a naturally occurring hormone that reduces appetite. And finally there is a combination treatment called contravene containing naltrexone and bupropion, both of which are used to manage cravings, for example, in smokers and people with drug or alcohol addictions.

No easy way out

Conversations and understanding of obesity have grown over time, alongside concerns about the condition as a public health issue. Some advocates and researchers note that people can be metabolically healthy while living with obesity. The idea that obesity can and should simply be corrected, some argue, can perpetuate the shame and discrimination that obese people can live with.

In Australia, these drugs are only approved for obese people defined as a body mass index (BMI) of 30 kg/m2 or those with a BMI of 27 or more and having at least one weight-related health condition such as as type 2 diabetes or high blood pressure. In the case of Ozempic, it is only licensed for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. But all must be used and have only been shown to be effective alongside diet and lifestyle changes.

Medications and surgery are helpful because they help people change their lifestyle, Sumithran said. They are not used in place of lifestyle, they are used as a complementary treatment.

Dr Georgia Rigas, a Sydney GP specializing in weight loss therapies, says obesity drugs are underused in Australia. Photograph: Ida Marie Odgaard/EPA

She says her medication-responsive patients find it much easier to stick with these lifestyle changes because the treatment reduces their hunger. The amount of mental effort and thought required to stick with it is less when you have medication that stops a lot of that hungry chatter in your mind, Sumithran says.

Like blood pressure or cholesterol tablets, these are drugs that patients take for life. Evidence shows that once the drug is stopped, the weight returns.

Evidence from industry-funded clinical trials suggests that these drugs are effective and have relatively minor side effects. A recent trial of semaglutide combined with a calorie-restricted diet and exercise for overweight or obese adults resulted in weight loss of up to 16% of body weight at one year, compared to 5.7% in the placebo group.

THE most common side effects of Ozempic include nausea, diarrhea, constipation and vomiting. Some users describe the lack of food and the pleasure of eating.

Ongoing stigma

Dr Georgia Rigas, a Sydney GP specializing in weight loss therapies, says obesity drugs are underused in Australia. Only a minority of people who could potentially benefit from therapy actually see their doctor, get a script, and take the drugs, Rigas says. It’s a similar case for bariatric surgery.

She says one of the reasons is fat shaming, discrimination and weight stigma. Last year, Australias Obesity Collective raised concerns that talk of Ozempic shortage sometimes blame obese people take the medication as prescribed by their physician treating their chronic condition. Rigas own research suggests that it takes an average of nine years from the time an obese person begins to worry about their weight until they see a healthcare professional about it.

Doctors point out that people taking anti-obesity drugs still have to work hard to manage their lifestyle alongside the treatments. Photo: JGI/Tom Grill/Getty Images/Tetra Images RF

I can’t think of any other health issue where a person feels they have to do it on their own and not seek help sooner rather than later,” Rigas says. Many people in the study felt that their obesity was their responsibility, that it was self-inflicted, and then think why would I go for help?

But physical and psychological harm can occur during that long time before they get help, whether it’s joint wear and tear, infertility, diabetes, arthritis or bullying and low self-esteem.

Another reason why these drugs are underutilized is their cost. Although two-thirds of Australian adults are overweight or obese, there are no drugs on the PBS [Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme], says Rigas. Anyone who has been prescribed an anti-obesity drug can expect to pay up to around $380 a month, depending on the treatment, unless they can get reimbursement from their private health insurance fund. And that’s a huge equity issue.

The prevalence of obesity is highest in low socioeconomic areas, regional and remote regions, Rigas says. So the people least likely to have health insurance are the ones who suffer the most and the least likely to get the treatment they need and deserve.

More recently, the government’s Drug Benefits Advisory Committee, which makes recommendations on which drugs to subsidize, reversed an application for Wegovy (semaglutide) for the treatment of obesity to be added to PBS. Although approved for use in obese people, the committee argued that the predicted benefits were too uncertain for the potentially high cost of the drug grant. They noted the lack of long-term data beyond two years and the potential for rebound after stopping treatment.

They also pointed to the risk of the drug being used outside of any restrictions placed on its use.

There’s a real bias, a stigma around obesity, and a bias against using effective obesity treatments, Sumithran says. She points out that taking these drugs is not an easy way out and people taking them still have to work hard to manage their lifestyles alongside the treatments.

The fact that people regain weight isn’t because they didn’t try hard or aren’t trying hard enough, she says. The environment we live in does not help us.