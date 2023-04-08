Entertainment
Opinion: ‘Air’ proves Hollywood can make anyone love you
Editor’s note: Noah Berlatsky (@nberlat) is a freelance writer in Chicago. The opinions expressed here are his own. See more reviews articles on CNN.
CNN
—
The emotional center of Air is an impassioned and inspirational speech that Nike shoe sales manager Sonny Vaccaro (Matt Damon) gives to try to convince rookie basketball star Michael Jordan to sign with his company. Tousled hair, watchful eyes, Damon stares into the camera and insists that Jordan is the only one at the table that matters. All others, he says, will be forgotten. This is Jordan’s story. Businessmen are just small players.
It’s a remarkable speech, not because it’s particularly well-written (his Hollywood boilerplate), but because it overtly, and even recklessly, destroys the film’s entire premise. Air knows he’s telling the story of Michael Jordan. Yet even if he says so, he dismisses his main character; you never see Jordans face or hear him speak except through archival footage.
Instead, the narrative focuses on the frames of the shoe. Air is a long lesson in how Hollywood can make you care about anyone, and how it nevertheless continues, over and over again, to insist that we care about the same rich white people who win for capitalism.
Air is set in 1984, a crossroads for basketball shoe brand Nikes. Adidas dominates the market and Nike is considering exiting the market to focus on the running shoes it is best known for. But our hero, visionary basketball fan Sonny, is convinced that NBA rookie Jordan has the potential to turn it all around. Sonny is risking his own career and the careers of his co-workers in a long-running bid to get Nike CEO Phil Knight (played by director Ben Affleck) to drop the cash to convince Adidas-obsessed Jordan to give it a shot. luck by endorsing a personal brand. shoe with Nike: Air Jordan. And the rest is pop culture history.
Or at least that’s what you’re supposed to think. There is no doubt that Air Jordan was immensely popular and became closely associated with Michael Jordan’s personal brand. The inevitable text information at the end of the movie tells you how much more he earns in passive income from his groundbreaking profit-sharing deal with the company.
But if, as the movie keeps insisting, it’s not the shoe that matters, but who stepped in it, then it stands to reason that Jordan could have elevated any company he signed with. . He most likely could have convinced Adidas or Converse to split the profits at some point as well. He had a lot of influence and his mother Deloris (Viola Davis) was very determined to ensure that her son capitalized on his gifts in every way.
So the movie isn’t about whether Jordan will be great or successful, on or off the court. It’s about which group of business suits will be able to pull up their tailcoats. But the obvious question arises: why the hell should we care?
The movie doesn’t have a good answer. Instead, it offers the usual Hollywood gimmicks, which it puts to good use.
The first trick, of course, is to make Damon, Hollywood mega-star and perennial leading man, the hero. Damon is heavier and older than in Bourne Identity and Oceans Eleven days of yore, his dazzling beauty has swelled and sank, as anyone will. But the ravages of time give it a touch of underdog character-actor appeal to go with star power.
Likewise, Afflecks’ familiar face alone tells you that Knight is a good guy at heart under all Buddhist aphorisms and corporate ego. If he was really that bad, would he be played by the lovable Affleck?
Of course, the film skips lightly on Nikes, a long and ugly involvement in sweatshop laborwhich Knight was forced to address in the late 1990s after years of protest. hired knight the company would address abuse and allow outside monitors, and had some success in its efforts to improve. But the film doesn’t address any of that; instead, it focuses on the Knights’ significant donations to charity.
But when it comes to siding with Nike, the cynical omissions are probably less important than the equally cynical narrative tropes.
The camera is almost constantly on Sonny, the unlucky risk-taker with a dream. His possibly compulsive gambling is presented as a colorful sign of his audacity and courage. When he goes around Jordan’s agent to speak directly to his parents, it’s not meant to be an ethical lapse, but an admirable sign of his will to win. We see his face crumble as he fears he’s costing his co-workers their job. But when the final text tells us that Nike finally bought Converse because Converse was struggling it’s billed as a feel-good hit. You’re not supposed to worry if Converse salespeople have lost their jobs.
In short, you’re supposed to cheer Sonny on because he’s the star of the picture. Davis, obviously there for her gravity, shows why she’s an icon, but at the end of the day, her character still primarily serves to make Sonny a more successful businessman and a better person in the process. Air is a film about the art of selling that almost revels in its ability to sell you a hill of beans and convince you that it’s a great sneaker. It makes you think this guy is your guy through pure shinola.
If Hollywood can make you root for anyone, though, you have to wonder why it insists you root for the same guys so consistently. Jordan is one of the most iconic and important sports stars in history, one of the most recognizable black public figures of all time. His mother played a decisive role in his sporting and financial success. Yet, as a director, Affleck pushes them to the margins of their own story. He tells their story from the perspective of white guys like himself. Black stars are important here only insofar as they show the insight of white superfans, like Sonny, and make money for white executives, like Knight (or Affleck).
Again and again the movie tells you that Jordan is truly special. It is a big part of the profit sharing agreement. Knight is supposed to prove he’s a good guy and a responsible capitalist by signing (the issue of profit sharing for the people actually making the shoe never comes up).
These gestures of self-criticism, however, look like another effort to facilitate the sale. Hollywood, in the form of Affleck and Damon, tells you that you should feel good about attending a Hollywood movie starring Affleck and Damon.
Air is a smooth package. The foot inside the package is the wrong one, however, and it stinks a bit.
