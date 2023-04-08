Emily Ratajkowski on the comedy shutdown: “Hollywood is screwed”

If a model who has talked a lot about abuse she suffered in his own profession says your industry is screwed up, your industry is probably screwed up. Of course, it’s no real surprise that Hollywood has a seedy underbelly, but dozens of stars have decided to put up with the worst in exchange for their shot at fame. Emily Ratajkowskialready famous in its own right, is an outlier to decide that the downsides just aren’t worth the upsides.

In a new interview with The Los Angeles Times, Ratajkowski speaks out about the unequal power dynamics and power wielded by boys’ clubs. She had modest success as an actor, including a role in David Finchers missing girlbut grew tired of making himself digestible to the powerful men of Hollywood and fired his acting agent, sales rep, and manager in early 2020. (His last audition was apparently for triangle of sadnesslosing the role to the late Charlbi Dean.)

[I] I didn’t feel like, Oh, I’m an artist who plays and that’s my outlet. I felt like a piece of meat that people judged by saying: does she have anything other than her? [breasts]? Ratajkowski recounts the exit. She didn’t trust the team handling her acting career, sharing, I was like, I can handle getting phone calls. I will make those decisions. None of you have my best interests at heart. And you all hate women.

Ratajkowski has a pretty unique perspective on the entertainment industry, not just from her perspective as a model (which she says at this point in her career feels more secure because she’s mostly on sets with queer and female people, by The LA Times). She also got a taste of childhood stardom, appearing in two episodes of iCarly himself a now-notorious set thanks to the star account jennette mccurdy. Additionally, Ratajkowski was married to Uncut Gems producer Sebastian Bear McClard, who was recently accused of sexual misconduct and preying on underage women. In other words, she had a lot of first-hand experience with The unsavory side of Hollywood.

And maybe that’s why right now I’m not really interested in male POVs, she says. Because they were lies. And I’m not talking about infidelity. It’s a fucked up world. Like, Hollywood is screwed. And it’s dark.