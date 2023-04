Entertainment power couple list their Calabasas ranch for $25 million – Daily News

The caretaker’s house. (Photo by Anthony Barcelo)

The main residence designed by Mark Rios has an open concept floor plan with high vaulted cathedral ceilings, skylights and two staircases. (Photo by Anthony Barcelo)

Next to the sitting area, a wall of bookcases lines the staircase leading to the master suite. (Photo by Anthony Barcelo)

The primary bedroom. (Photo by Anthony Barcelo)

The dressing room of the master suite. (Photo by Anthony Barcelo)

The dining area and the kitchen. (Photo by Anthony Barcelo)

A view of the tennis court. (Photo by Anthony Barcelo)

Inside the stable. (Photo by Anthony Barcelo)

The ranch has chicken coops and dovecotes. (Photo by Anthony Barcelo)

The swimming pool. (Photo by Anthony Barcelo) A Calabasas ranch owned by the former Warner Bros. executive. Bob Daly and his wife, hitmaker Carole Bayer Sager, is on the market for $24.995 million. The property, known as Oaktree Ranch, is approximately 19 acres and includes a three-bedroom, 7,500-square-foot main residence, gatehouse, and eight-horse stable with an office manager’s office. stable. A swimming pool, a cabin with a bathroom and a lighted tennis court are added to the offers. Records show Daly and Sager have owned the ranch, consisting of two separate parcels purchased days apart, since June 1999. In July of that year, the Los Angeles Times reported that the couple had paid $6 million dollars for “a 17.4 acre ranch”. in the Malibu Hills. According to county documents, the couple also purchased the neighboring 1.43 acres, the location of the keeper’s house at the entrance to the ranch, for $825,000. Daly and Sager commissioned architect Mark Rios to design the main residence, a modern, rustic ranch completed in 2003. Inside the wood and glass abode is an open concept floor plan with high vaulted cathedral ceilings, skylights and two staircases. A wall of bookcases lines the staircase leading to the master suite, which takes up the entire second floor and includes an office, spa-inspired bathroom, and spacious walk-in closet. Downstairs are two additional bedrooms connected with private bathrooms, a gym and a home office. The main level also houses the main living area and kitchen, which opens to a dining area. Other highlights include two corrals and chicken and dovecotes. Daly told the Wall Street Journal, which first reported the list, he keeps a pony, miniature horses, goats, chickens and pigeons on the ranch. Westside Estate Agency’s Stephen Shapiro and Kurt Rappaport hold the list. Daly, 86, is an entertainment boss who led CBS Entertainment and Warner Bros. Managing Partner, President and CEO. He sold the team to Frank McCourt in 2004. Sager, 76, is a multi-award winning artist who has written more than 400 songs over the decades, including “Don’t shout loud,” “Kind of groovy love” And “Arthur’s theme (the best you can do).” She co-wrote this song with her then-husband Burt Bacharach, Peter Allen and Christopher Cross. Other credits include “Prayer“, the theme “Ice castles” “Through the eyes of love” And “That’s what friends are for.”

