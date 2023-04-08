Buffalo actor Louis Mustillo’s alter ego is set for second season of ‘Cooper’s Bar’

If you picked the most unlikely place for Buffalo actor Louis Mustillo to meet Better Call Saul star Rhea Seehorn, it could have been a morning cross-fit exercise class.

After all, the burly Mustillo admits he’s not exactly the picture of fitness.

But that’s where their friendship began in Los Angeles over 10 years ago and eventually led to the creation of the abbreviated digital series Coopers Bar.

I agree. It’s ridiculous. It’s insane, Mustillo said in a phone interview. But I played basketball all my life and I was able to do all of that. I always say I’m a chubby man who runs.

It was a cross-fit class and wind sprints and all kinds. I don’t think I could do it now,” he said. “I would have to make a lot of adjustments now, but that was 10 years ago.

Coopers Bar is set to begin filming the second season this month in anticipation of it airing on AMC. The series is about an aging actor, Cooper Marino (Mustillo), trying to convince an evil television director, Kris Latimer (Seehorn), to be cast as himself in a series set in the bar.

Mustillo said some thought the second season of Coopers Bar would have a Buffalo shoot, but that didn’t happen. Now he hopes he will come here if there is a season three.















Before he and Seehorn and writers David Conolly and Hannah Davis met at the class they attended for years, Mustillo had a fleeting understanding of who Seehorn was from seeing her occasionally running around his neighborhood.

When I first met Rhea, I knew her as the very fast woman sprinting next to me, Mustillo recalls.

The practice gang’s friendship grew out of being together four or five days a week. Mustillo eventually invited them to his home, which had a small bar in his backyard.

One night, I said, I had this garden with way too many twinkling lights and a bar. Why do not you come ? They were like, Oh, my God, this is awesome. I would invite them periodically. Finally, about three years ago, I said, “Let’s write something.

David said, I promise you I’ll have a script in a month, Mustillo said. A few months later, he came up with this 10, 15 minute script.

They shot it and put it in festivals.

Then Evan Shapiro, who produced Portlandia, came on board. It worked really well in both South by Southwest and Sundance, AMC saw it and they have this new content streaming thing. And they bought it.

The six episodes of approximately 8-10 minutes each were shot over six days from 5 p.m. to 5 a.m. in 2019 and premiered in the spring of 2022.

The season finale ended with Marino and Latimer having a chicken wing eating contest to decide if Marino would get the role.

The props researched Frank & Teresa’s recipe, and they made the wings, Mustillo said. They had a fryer and they plugged it in the driveway. They fried them and Rhea and I ate them.

The story of an actor trying to play himself is based on Hollywood truth.

There have been stories in the industry where a specific role has been written for someone, Mustillo explained. But they have to audition. They come in and they don’t get the role themselves, which is mind-boggling. But it happens. Somewhere they asked for a guy from Lou Mustillo, and I’m like, Well, here I am. And then my agent called me and said, No, they want they want a younger you.

The episodes are loaded with Buffalo references, which made it popular here.

I grew up on Edgewood Avenue in South Buffalo, Mustillo said. “They ended up making t-shirts. These guys are walking around in Cooper’s Bar t-shirts. It’s awesome.

Besides trying to play himself, Cooper also plans to return to Buffalo and buy a bar there.

It was kind of a labor of love, and it’s a compliment to my backyard,” Mustillo said of the show. I wanted it to be like one of my alter egos. I wanted the guy to be from Buffalo, have been in the business for a long time, kinda fed up with LA and grew up in the Buffalo bar, which I did, and that he wants to go home and open a bar in his hometown. This is the basis. And then we brought in Rhea and played the evil head of the studio.

The Buffalo-born actor, who has starred in more than 20 movies and several TV shows, grew up in the bar business. His father was a lifelong bartender at the airport, Park Lane and the old Stuyvesant Hotel.

Mustillo, 64, was a bartender at The Brick Bar on Allen Street and Pierce Arrow spinning records and at the legendary Top of the Sixes in New York when he was struggling as an actor.

To prepare for the second season, Mustillo brought writers Conolly and Davis to Buffalo over the summer.

I took them to Allentown, Elmwood and a fish fry, Mustillo said. They got a good look at Buffalo and they were amazed at how many people were celebrating. And I said, Well, it’s Buffalo in the summer.

He expects season two to pick up where season one left off, when Latimer explained to Cooper that the studio would own his bar as part of the contract he signed.

I think it’s going to be our showdown with the studio, Mustillo said.

The first season was full of criticism from the television industry, which is notorious for interfering with writers’ visions.

Ironically, the folks at AMC have been great with us by not coming in with heavy notes. They like what we do, and they leave us alone… . I did many pilots where when I was shooting the thing and then I read the original script and it was stronger.

Despite the business-oriented programs, Mustillo has few complaints.

This case has been very good for me, Mustillo said. But if you’re not on the cover of People magazine and someone doesn’t see your resume, fellow actors must be tough.

A lot of guys get to the point where they hit 65, 70, they cash in and they go back to where they came from or they go to the country or something, and that’s kind of what happens to Cooper. Like he wasn’t sure he really wanted to keep doing this.

In that sense, Mustillo couldn’t be more different than the character he plays.

I will do it until I fall, he said.