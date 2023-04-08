Entertainment
“Copy of China” social media app Lemon8 makes its way into the US top 10
To get a roundup of the biggest and most important stories from TechCrunchs delivered to your inbox every day at 3:00 PM PDT, subscribe here.
Hello and welcome to your Friday. Has the week dragged on or gone quickly for you? Or maybe you had today off. Regardless, I’m here to bring you all the tech goodness today. Today’s lesson: Never give out data.
Oh, and support our colleagues from Chain reaction And Find podcasts: they were nominated for a Webbyso please support them with a vote before April 20. Christina
TechCrunch’s top 3
-
It’s a spicy app: ByteDances’ latest hit, Lemon8, which some describe as a cross between Instagram, Pinterest and Amazon, is now among the top 10 apps in the US. Rita says Lemon8 is more like another app called Xiaohongshu and explains why ByteDance may have taken another page from China’s playbook.
-
Prepare your unicorn horn: You’ll need a TechCrunch+ subscription to read this next one, but I promise it’s worth it. alexander went looking for unicorn IPOs and came back with a list of names, saying: The first group of potential unicorn IPOs to come is looking good.
-
In a galaxy far, far away: If you’re a Star Wars fan, Disney+ will launch a new series called The Acolyte in 2024. Aisha writes that this storyline takes place at the end of the High Republic era before the events of the main Star Wars films.
Startups and VCs
Everyone needs a good competition to unleash their creativity. Kyle, diviner And pot holder have teamed up to watch Anthropics $5 billion over four years to tackle OpenAI. Going through the company’s pitch deck, the trio outline the business model that will get Anthropic there and the investors behind it.
Wrapping up the week, as mentioned yesterday, we were a group watching the Y Combinator Winter 2023 Demo Day. Artificial intelligence and open source were big buzzwords day 1while Day 2 made us wonder on whether crypto is back and why accountants are suddenly getting a lot of love.
From VCs to recommerce startups: let’s add some tags
Picture credits: Kinga Krzeminska (Opens in a new window) /Getty Pictures
Thanks in large part to Gen Z’s interest in sustainable shopping, recommerce is reaching new heights and VCs are looking for something new.
Since Etsy went public in 2015, companies like Poshmark, The RealReal, and thredUP have followed suit, bringing even more investors to the industry. Last year, VCs paid about $6 billion to resale platforms, writes Brian Schwarzbach, investor at Cathay Innovation.
In an article for TC+, he explores three areas of recommerce attracting VC funding and shares “some food for thought for founders building startups in this (re)emerging space.”
Tech Crunch+ is our membership program that helps founders and startup teams get a head start. You can register here. Use code DC to get 15% off an annual subscription!
Big Tech inc.
Sometimes things don’t go as planned. In India, his the central bank decided to press pause about plans he had for a rival to the country’s dominant payment system, Unified Payments Interface. pot holder writes that the project, called New Umbrella Entity, has caught on, attracting interest from major corporations and financial institutions, and inviting bids in 2021 for licenses to operate new retail payment and settlement systems at across India. However, the project simply failed to have that sizzle and pop that the Reserve Bank of India was looking for.
Catch a falling iPod and put it in your pocketHarris reports on Apple patent application for what appears to be a tiny iPod which can do it all: music, videos and books, no smartphone or smartwatch needed. Although you don’t know how you can read on something so small. I suppose to see well.
And we have five more for you:
|
Sources
2/ https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/daily-crunch-copy-china-social-220555204.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- Terriers finish races against Harvard and Brown
- Westlund signs with IK Oskarshamn to play in the Swedish Hockey League
- No. 41 IUP tennis drops to No. 20 Charleston in regional clash
- Watch the moment Tennessee GOP House members oust their Democratic representative.
- Looking for eight first line scrimmage answers
- The Yorkshire cricket club is the latest British team to look for investment in the Middle East
- Clevenger Sets Single Game Assist Record as No. 10 Terps Down Ohio State, 18-7
- Peoria Rivermen hockey reaches lease with Peoria Civic Center
- ‘Another weight on the scale’ on the way to recession: Dimon on the recent banking mess
- Sahur with Rans, Menpora Dito conveys that young people must be ready to make Indonesia better
- Men’s Tennis Drops Match to Dartmouth
- Don’t tell us what to do about Russia – POLITICO