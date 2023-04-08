Entertainment
Dances With Wolves Actor Nathan Chasing Horse Sexual Abuse Charges Confirmed, Drug-Related Crimes Dropped
A Nevada judge on Friday dismissed a drug trafficking charge against a dance with wolves actor but upheld a sweeping Las Vegas grand jury indictment of 18 crimes related to sexual abuse.
In her order, issued late Friday afternoon, Clark County District Court Judge Carli Kierny said state prosecutors had presented enough evidence for “a reasonable grand jury to conclude that the sexual assaults had taken place against two minors”, but concluded that “there was no substantial evidence” linking Nathan Chasing Horse to the psilocybin mushrooms that investigators found during the search of his home.
Chasing Horse, 46, had asked Kierny to throw out the entire indictment, saying his accusers wanted to have sex with him and that the mushrooms found in a fridge in his house did not belong to him.
One of her accusers was under 16, the age of consent in Nevada, when she said Chasing Horse began abusing her.
Public defender Kristy Holston said she had no comment on the judge’s ruling.
A Las Vegas grand jury indicted Chasing Horse in February for child molestation, kidnapping, child abuse, obscenity and drug trafficking.
He has been held in a county jail since January 31, when he was arrested by SWAT officers near the home he shared with his five wives in North Las Vegas.
The sexual abuse allegations date back to the early 2000s and cross several US states, including Nevada, Montana and South Dakota, according to the indictment.
Chasing Horse also faces sexual abuse charges in Canada and in US District Court in Nevada, as well as on the Fort Peck Indian Reservation in Montana.
Police and prosecutors say that in the decades since Chasing Horse portrayed the young Sioux character Smiles a Lot in Kevin Costner’s Oscar-winning 1990 film, he presented himself to tribesmen across the country as a man- medicine endowed with healing powers and able to communicate with higher beings.
They accuse him of using his position to lead a cult known as The Circle, gain access to vulnerable girls and women, and take underage wives.
One of the victims was 14, authorities say, when Chasing Horse told her that the spirits of their ancestors had ordered him to have sex with her.
“Her mother is ill,” Clark County District Attorney Stacy Kollins said, “and she was told that her virginity was the only pure part of her she had left and that she had to sacrifice it to maintain her health. from his mother.”
A trial in the state’s case is due to begin on May 1. Chasing Horse has pleaded not guilty and asserted its right to a trial within 60 days of being charged.
He is due back in court next week for a hearing on another motion asking the judge to grant him three separate trials.
Chasing Horse and its attorneys argued in the motion that the sexual assault allegations and the drug trafficking charge were unrelated.
Chasing Horse is also facing a sexual assault charge in British Columbia over allegations in the southern interior village of Keremeos in September 2018.
Police from the Tsuutina First Nation west of Calgary have filed warrants for his arrest and said they are cooperating and sharing information with the LVMPD as part of the investigation.
Tsuutina Nation Police believe there may be other victims in Alberta and are working with the Calgary Police Service and other police services in the province to help those who would like to come forward.
Chasing Horse has traveled across Canada to attend powwows, including those held in the Tsuutina Nation, police said.
He was born on the Rosebud Reservation in South Dakota, home to the Sicangu Sioux, one of the seven tribes of the Lakota Nation.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
