‘Sex/Life’ canceled on Netflix – The Hollywood Reporter





Netflix has canceled its drama series sex/life after two seasons. The decision comes five weeks after the start of the show’s second season (consisting of six episodes, up from eight in the first season) – and three weeks after star Sarah Shahi signed on to star in Judgementa legal drama vying for next season on ABC. The second season ended the story as Shahi’s Billie reunited with her ex, Brad (Adam Demos), and got married on a beach. Showrunner Stacy Rukeyser, however, said The Hollywood Reporter that she did not consider the last episode as the end of the series. “The episode was never meant to be a series finale, that’s for sure,” Rukeyser said. THR a week after the season two premiere. “I know there are always more stories to be told with these characters in the sex/life universe, and I hope we get the chance to tell those stories. It was important that we come to a meaningful place with each character this season. Shahi also said in a podcast interview that she felt she “didn’t have the support” from season two that she had in the first season of sex/life. “It became a whole different thing for me, and I’m not afraid to say it,” she said on Not skinny but not fat. I struggled with the hardware. … I mean, I will never work for Netflix again now after saying all that. I just can’t lie. According to Netflix internal data, sex/life the second season drew 126.8 million viewing hours worldwide from March 2 to 26 before dropping into the top 10 English-language series on the platform. That’s down about 45% from the 232.79 million hours over a similar period for the first season (Netflix began publicly posting its top 10 lists the week after sex/life first). Shahi also called it “a pity” that Demos had a reduced role in season two. Shahi and demos have been a couple since December 2020. “I think that’s what made Brad and Billie so popular is because people really felt the real sparks between us,” she said on the podcast , calling some of the storylines that went into season two “Gadget”. With Shahi and Demos, sex/life stars Mike Vogel, Margaret Odette, Cleo Anthony and Darius Homayoun. The show is inspired by BB Easton’s book 44 Chapters About 4 Men; Rukeyser executive produces with J. Miles Dale and Jordan Hawley.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/tv/tv-news/sex-life-canceled-netflix-1235369273/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related