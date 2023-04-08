Entertainment
When Allu Arjun wanted to become an animator, not an actor
Actor Allu Arjun is a big name in Telugu film industry and now across the country as well. Although he comes from a family of filmmakers, he didn’t always plan on joining the business. In an interview, he revealed that he wants to become an animator instead. As Allu Arjun is a year older, let’s get to know him better and his story of becoming one of the most popular actors in India. (Also Read | Samantha Ruth Prabhu Says Allu Arjun Not Involved in Decision-Making for Her Daughter Arha)
Allu Arjun is the son of film producer Allu Aravind. He made his acting debut with a lead role in the 2003 Telugu romantic drama Gangotri. It was directed by K. Raghavendra Rao. He shot to fame after starring in Sukumar Arya’s 2004 cult classic and has never looked back.
In a 2020 interview, the actor was asked if he always wanted to be an actor. Allu Arjun told Filmfare, I originally wanted to be an animator. But very quickly my interest faded. When you are born into a family of filmmakers, you are influenced by the environment. Wherever you go, you will inevitably come back to the cinema. This place has a kind of gravity.
She was also asked if having the same profession leads to competition between family members. He denied and added, Not at all. It’s your own course, regardless of the competition. From the outside, it looks like everyone is part of the race, running together. But inside, you run with yourself, according to your abilities.
Last month, Allu completed 20 years in the film industry. He took to Instagram and wrote a note expressing his gratitude to everyone who helped shape his career, especially his fans. Today I have completed 20 years in the film industry. I am extremely blessed and have been showered with love. I am grateful to all my people in the industry. I am what I am thanks to the love of the public, admirers and fans. Gratitude forever,” he shared.
Meanwhile, the actor will next be seen in Pushpa 2: The Rule. The creators recently released a special video followed by a new poster featuring Allu Arjun in a new avatar. This is the sequel to Pushpa: The Rise.
