Students incorporating animation into daily lessons





RACINE, Wis. Todd Reinke is a technology integration teacher for the Racine Unified School District. He has spent several days over the past month teaching fifth graders in the district how to animate using Google Slides. What do you want to know Technology integration teachers at Racine Unified Schools strive to match the technology students use with the subjects they learn

In March, they worked to teach animation to students using Google Slides

The goal was to make a cartoon bird “fly” from one laptop to another, traveling across four screens.

Teachers said it allowed students to be creative and could be used in any subject. There is a specific goal that students must accomplish. Each frame of the animation they create is its own little frame, but then they have to do a certain number of frames per second to get the bird to fly across the screen and make it look realistic, Reinke said. Students were divided into groups of four, and each had 25 slides to move the cartoon bird from side to side. For a band, Kedwin Ortiz-Lopez’s screen is where the bird started. It started here, and I want it to end here, Ortiz-Lopez said. This is where the second student will take over the animation. Then it will continue down the line with the expectation that the animation will be one cohesive movement. Ortiz-Lopez learned that it wasn’t as easy as it looks. He moved the bird too many spaces on each frame. The maximum was five, and I used six, so I’ll have to start all over again, Ortiz-Lopez said. I’m on page 16. It couldn’t, it was already close to the edge of the screen, and I’m supposed to be 25, not 16. While it can make students feel like they’re just playing, Reinke and her colleague, Natalia Rasavong, said the skill can help with any type of subject. It’s a way to express their creativity at the same time. Teachers will be able to see what students are learning in a different way, Rasavong said. In about 45 minutes, each student was able to move the bird from its start and end points on their screen, set the appropriate speed for the slides per second, and get their final product, as the bird seemed to fly from one screen to another. Reinke said that was one of the best parts of teaching this. He said the students really learn a lot. I think the biggest thing they take away is that learning can be fun, something like math can be fun, and it can bring different things to life,” Reinke said. Technology can bring a whole new realm of discovery to their education.

