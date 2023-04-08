Sam Neill details his wild evening with Irish actor Patrick Gibson

At 75, Jurassic Park legend Sam Neill still knows how to party.

When Irish actor Patrick Gibson, 27, first landed in Australia to film The Portable Door alongside the esteemed actor, Sam took him on a wild night out to give him “the proper Aussie experience “.

Talk to 9EntertainmentPatrick said the last thing he expected when he arrived Down Under was to get a text from Sam asking him for a night out on the Sunshine Coast.

“I just got a text like ‘Sam Neill here, hi, can’t wait to meet you all, here’s the plan,'” he explained.

‘I was like… “What?” He did not disappoint!’

Sam added that he wanted the cast to bond before filming began on the Stan Original fantasy film, and he wanted to show Patrick that Aussies can party.

“I thought he should have a good Aussie background, so when we first met I said, ‘We’re going out tonight,'” Sam said.

“So we all went to RSL in Surfers Paradise and saw a Queen cover band.”

Previously speaking to Daily Mail Australia, Patrick, who plays protagonist Paul Carpenter in the film, said it was a dream to work alongside big names such as Sam and Oscar winner Christoph Waltz.

“The first time I met Sam, we were screaming Bohemian Rhapsody!” said Patrick.

“It was so much fun and the first time I’ve been to Australia. We had such an amazing crew. And so much talent working there. And it’s so fun to be back.

“Everything was great and so much fun. Working with these guys was truly and was such a dream.

While filming The Portable Door, none of the actors knew that Sam was battling a serious illness privately.

The New Zealand actor shocked the world when he revealed last month that he had been diagnosed with stage three blood cancer.

Sam starred as Dennis Tanner in The Portable Door alongside Miranda Otto (both pictured)

Fortunately, he has now been in remission for eight months, but admitted on The Project that the chilling diagnosis led him to write his memoir Did I Ever Tell You This? quickly because he was afraid of dying.

“I wrote it in a hurry because I wasn’t sure how long I was going to live,” he said on the show last month.

‘So I would wake up in the morning and say I had to finish this chapter because I’ve been thinking about it all night

“But, I think as a result, he has a kind of spontaneity he wouldn’t have had otherwise, and maybe there are more things that I should have thought about more!”