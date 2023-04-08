Become a community producer with free workshops at High Five Media





Courtesy picture High Five Access Media, Vail Valley non-profit community access media center is hosting free video production workshops this spring for aspiring filmmakers who want to learn how to create high-quality video for television, social media and online platforms. The video production workshop series is suitable for all levels of experience, from beginner to novice to advanced. Community producers tested High Five gear for free to create serialized interview shows , feature film travel documentaries And more . High Five Media also recently added a Studio Volunteer Practice Night for all participants in this workshop series to come and practice their skills in a two-camera studio shoot. This workshop is offered at a time most convenient for attendees after the Camera Basics and Editing Basics workshops. New arrivals should start by becoming a member and attending a virtual member orientation session. Membership is free for Vail and Avon residents, $25 for other Eagle County residents, $40 for a family of four, and $50 for local nonprofits. During orientation, members will learn more about what is possible with membership. Virtual orientation – FREE Support local journalism Give Tuesday April 18, from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. and from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday May 16, from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. and from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Mobile Video Workshop – FREE Tuesday, April 25, 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Learn how to use your smart device and maximize its capabilities to express your artistic talent through video. We’ll show you the basics of compositing and exposing an image, as well as editing on the same device. This workshop is a great introduction to video production and High Five Access Media, and a stepping stone to other opportunities to hone your skills in video production and media creation. Please bring your Android or Apple device to the workshop. Camera Basics – FREE Tuesday, May 23, 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. This workshop gives you the skills to get started and start creating videos. Learn how to compose and expose an image, familiarize yourself with the basic operations of our Canon cameras, select the right microphone to capture clear sound, and mount cameras on a tripod to achieve a stable image. You’ll also get handy shooting sequences that you’ll use to put together a tutorial or a short video in Editing Basics. Editing Basics – FREE Tuesday, May 30, 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Want to learn the basics of computer video editing? This workshop is for you. We’ll show you how to navigate Final Cut X, stitch together video clips with effective cuts, spice up your project with a b-roll, create an audio track, create simple graphics, and export a final video for the web, social media, or broadcast. Volunteer Practice Night – Free[1] Date and time to be determined when participants are available This workshop is open to members who have completed orientation and at least one of the following workshops: Mobile Video, Camera Basics, Editing Basics, and Advanced Camera. Come join us at the studio to practice your video production skills! We will assist you in a 2-camera interview and the editing of the images. If you want to practice editing on your own device or with software you already work with, you can bring them with you. We will also be ordering pizza, so come hungry. Advanced Camera Workshop – $40 Tuesday, June 20, 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Take your camera skills to the next level. Learn advanced techniques for creating stunning images using our DSLR video camera and accessories. Registration And membership are required. Membership is limited to residents or employees of Eagle County. For more information, visit HighFiveMedia.org .

