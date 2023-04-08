Entertainment
Remembering Leo D. Sullivan, Pioneering Founder of Hollywoods First – BOTWC
He was the animator behind some of your favorite cartoons!
Leo Dan Sullivan grew up in Lockhart, Texas, his father in the military, the family moved to Los Angeles in 1952, cartoon brew reports. Even as a child, Sullivan was in love with animation, a passion that only intensified when he arrived in Hollywood.
I would go to the movies and see all these cartoons and I thought it was little people running around in costumes and doing it. Then I started doing research when I was in high school and said hey, that’s fantastic, Sullivan previously told reporters.
He eventually got his start in the business doing errands for Bob Clampetts (Looney Tunes) Snowball Productions. By the early ’60s, Sullivan had landed a job as a cellulos washer on the Clampetts series Beany and Cecil. Clampett quickly promoted Sullivan to a middleman position on the show, officially launching his career as an industry host. The rest was history, with Sullivan making his mark in animation, working for all the major studios like Hanna-Barbera and Marvel Productions, contributing as a layout artist, timer and animator for many classic cartoons like The Flinstones, Scooby-Doo, Fat Albert, The Transformers, Mighty Mouse, My Little Pony, Super Friends, Tiny Toon Adventures and Animaniacs.
Sullivan turned his job as an animator into a successful and lucrative production and management business. In 1966, he made history as co-founder of Vignette Films, alongside Floyd Norman, Richard Allen and Norm Edelen. The first black-owned animation production company, they focused on producing thought-provoking educational films about notable black figures like George Washington Carver and Booker T. Washington. Vignette also appeared in a number of Hollywood television productions, including Hey, Hey, Hey, Its Fat Albert (1969), the series opener Soul Train, and the comedy sketch series Rowan & Martins Laugh-In and Turn On . The team credited Sullivan with taking the company to new heights and stretching its capacity with his remarkable production skills.
It was Leo Sullivan’s confidence that took us to the next level. It was also around this time that I learned that my partner Leo was an excellent film producer. In fact, it wouldn’t be an exaggeration to say he’s better than most. Meanwhile, it was highly unlikely that a black man would ever get such a job at a major studio, Norman wrote in his memoir Animated Life.
By the 1970s, Sullivan oversaw major animation departments while continuing to produce work through his own company. He has done commercial work for advertising agencies in the Caribbean and ran animation studios in Asia and Los Angeles. He also published a video game honoring the Tuskegee Airmen pioneers and worked on animated characters for the California Science Center.
Sullivan has continued to reinvent herself over her 6-decade career, launching AfroKids.com in 2016, a platform dedicated to empowering families and building children’s self-esteem and cultural heritage through educational and entertainment media. Until last year, Sullivan was still promoting his work, talking about the inspiration behind Afro Kids and why he felt it was important for him to continue contributing even in his 80s.
I realized that black characters, of different ethnicities, were marginalized. Sometimes marginalization comes in subtle ways. The only way to escape it is to go out on your own and see if you can build something more in line with what our people could build. Why am I staying here even at my age, it’s so [young people] can see, when they look at me as an old man, I work with computers, and my wife works with me. We create the content. We work with young musicians, artists and all, to create some of these things, Sullivan said on a podcast.
Throughout his career, he has made a point of giving back, providing mentorship and opportunities for young artists. He was a professor of animation at the Art Institute of California in Orange County and often visited younger students at school, talking about film careers and sponsoring movie outings. Sullivan has been honored twice by the Black Filmmakers Hall of Fame and won an Emmy for his work. The trailblazing filmmaker died on March 25 at the age of 82, with tons of condolences pouring in from his peers in the animation industry.
The black cinema community has lost a legend, read an article from Afrokids.com.
This is my longtime friend and business partner, Leo Sullivan. We made history in the 60s when we photographed the 1965 Los Angeles riot using this 16mm Bolex camera. The same camera I bought from Roy Edward Disney. -Floyd pic.twitter.com/Wg1F1QrIT4
Floyd Norman: An Animated Life (@FloydNormanDoc) April 1, 2023
The Normans documentary’s Twitter account where Sullivan was a main focal point also posted on the legends’ passing, sharing a video montage of Sullivans’ accomplishments and writing, Our Friend Leo Sullivan Has Passed Away. Take a moment to celebrate Leo with this tribute.
During our Great Day In Animation shoot, Leo Sullivan and his family were the first to arrive and among the last to leave. There were 3 generations of professionals there and he is one of the people we all rely on. Thanks Leo for helping open the door. pic.twitter.com/yPh8IAccmA
Marlon West (@marlonw) March 29, 2023
Walt Disney Animation visual effects supervisor Marlon West shared personal moments he shared with Leo while filming Great Day in Animation, and Proud Family creator Bruce W. Smith also sent his condolences, sharing Sullivans’ contributions to his career.
Leo was a legend for real. My very first job with this company was in a studio under Leo, Floyd and the ever elusive and extremely talented Phil Mendez. All black men. Leo taught me what to expect as a black male entering the animation industry. Thank you Brother Leo, Smith wrote.
Leo was a legend for real. My very first job at this company was in a studio under the ever elusive and extremely talented Leo, Floyd and Phil Mendez.
All black men.
Leo taught me what to expect as a black male entering the animation industry.
Thank you brother Leo. https://t.co/WuX5yeuH72
Bruce W. Smith (@BruceAlmighteee) March 31, 2023
He is survived by his wife Ethelyn O. Stewart, their son Leo Jr. and their daughter Tina. Rest well and thank you for everything. Thanks to Leo D. Sullivan, we can.
Cover photo: Remembering Leo Sullivan, pioneering founder of Hollywood’s first black-owned animation studio / Photo courtesy of Ethelyn Sullivan
|
Sources
2/ https://www.becauseofthemwecan.com/blogs/botwc-firsts/remembering-leo-d-sullivan-trailblazing-founder-of-hollywood-s-first-black-owned-animated-studio
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- Terriers finish races against Harvard and Brown
- Westlund signs with IK Oskarshamn to play in the Swedish Hockey League
- No. 41 IUP tennis drops to No. 20 Charleston in regional clash
- Watch the moment Tennessee GOP House members oust their Democratic representative.
- Looking for eight first line scrimmage answers
- The Yorkshire cricket club is the latest British team to look for investment in the Middle East
- Clevenger Sets Single Game Assist Record as No. 10 Terps Down Ohio State, 18-7
- Peoria Rivermen hockey reaches lease with Peoria Civic Center
- ‘Another weight on the scale’ on the way to recession: Dimon on the recent banking mess
- Sahur with Rans, Menpora Dito conveys that young people must be ready to make Indonesia better
- Men’s Tennis Drops Match to Dartmouth
- Don’t tell us what to do about Russia – POLITICO