Remembering Leo D. Sullivan, Pioneering Founder of Hollywoods First – BOTWC

Leo Dan Sullivan grew up in Lockhart, Texas, his father in the military, the family moved to Los Angeles in 1952, cartoon brew reports. Even as a child, Sullivan was in love with animation, a passion that only intensified when he arrived in Hollywood.

I would go to the movies and see all these cartoons and I thought it was little people running around in costumes and doing it. Then I started doing research when I was in high school and said hey, that’s fantastic, Sullivan previously told reporters.

He eventually got his start in the business doing errands for Bob Clampetts (Looney Tunes) Snowball Productions. By the early ’60s, Sullivan had landed a job as a cellulos washer on the Clampetts series Beany and Cecil. Clampett quickly promoted Sullivan to a middleman position on the show, officially launching his career as an industry host. The rest was history, with Sullivan making his mark in animation, working for all the major studios like Hanna-Barbera and Marvel Productions, contributing as a layout artist, timer and animator for many classic cartoons like The Flinstones, Scooby-Doo, Fat Albert, The Transformers, Mighty Mouse, My Little Pony, Super Friends, Tiny Toon Adventures and Animaniacs.

Sullivan turned his job as an animator into a successful and lucrative production and management business. In 1966, he made history as co-founder of Vignette Films, alongside Floyd Norman, Richard Allen and Norm Edelen. The first black-owned animation production company, they focused on producing thought-provoking educational films about notable black figures like George Washington Carver and Booker T. Washington. Vignette also appeared in a number of Hollywood television productions, including Hey, Hey, Hey, Its Fat Albert (1969), the series opener Soul Train, and the comedy sketch series Rowan & Martins Laugh-In and Turn On . The team credited Sullivan with taking the company to new heights and stretching its capacity with his remarkable production skills.

It was Leo Sullivan’s confidence that took us to the next level. It was also around this time that I learned that my partner Leo was an excellent film producer. In fact, it wouldn’t be an exaggeration to say he’s better than most. Meanwhile, it was highly unlikely that a black man would ever get such a job at a major studio, Norman wrote in his memoir Animated Life.

Remembering Leo Sullivan, pioneering founder of Hollywood’s first black-owned animation studio / (L to R) Vignette Films co-founders Leo Sullivan, Richard Allen, Norm Edelen and Floyd Norman, 1966 / Photo with l courtesy of Cartoon Brew

By the 1970s, Sullivan oversaw major animation departments while continuing to produce work through his own company. He has done commercial work for advertising agencies in the Caribbean and ran animation studios in Asia and Los Angeles. He also published a video game honoring the Tuskegee Airmen pioneers and worked on animated characters for the California Science Center.

Sullivan has continued to reinvent herself over her 6-decade career, launching AfroKids.com in 2016, a platform dedicated to empowering families and building children’s self-esteem and cultural heritage through educational and entertainment media. Until last year, Sullivan was still promoting his work, talking about the inspiration behind Afro Kids and why he felt it was important for him to continue contributing even in his 80s.

I realized that black characters, of different ethnicities, were marginalized. Sometimes marginalization comes in subtle ways. The only way to escape it is to go out on your own and see if you can build something more in line with what our people could build. Why am I staying here even at my age, it’s so [young people] can see, when they look at me as an old man, I work with computers, and my wife works with me. We create the content. We work with young musicians, artists and all, to create some of these things, Sullivan said on a podcast.



Throughout his career, he has made a point of giving back, providing mentorship and opportunities for young artists. He was a professor of animation at the Art Institute of California in Orange County and often visited younger students at school, talking about film careers and sponsoring movie outings. Sullivan has been honored twice by the Black Filmmakers Hall of Fame and won an Emmy for his work. The trailblazing filmmaker died on March 25 at the age of 82, with tons of condolences pouring in from his peers in the animation industry.

The black cinema community has lost a legend, read an article from Afrokids.com.

This is my longtime friend and business partner, Leo Sullivan. We made history in the 60s when we photographed the 1965 Los Angeles riot using this 16mm Bolex camera. The same camera I bought from Roy Edward Disney. -Floyd pic.twitter.com/Wg1F1QrIT4 Floyd Norman: An Animated Life (@FloydNormanDoc) April 1, 2023



The Normans documentary’s Twitter account where Sullivan was a main focal point also posted on the legends’ passing, sharing a video montage of Sullivans’ accomplishments and writing, Our Friend Leo Sullivan Has Passed Away. Take a moment to celebrate Leo with this tribute.

During our Great Day In Animation shoot, Leo Sullivan and his family were the first to arrive and among the last to leave. There were 3 generations of professionals there and he is one of the people we all rely on. Thanks Leo for helping open the door. pic.twitter.com/yPh8IAccmA Marlon West (@marlonw) March 29, 2023



Walt Disney Animation visual effects supervisor Marlon West shared personal moments he shared with Leo while filming Great Day in Animation, and Proud Family creator Bruce W. Smith also sent his condolences, sharing Sullivans’ contributions to his career.

Leo was a legend for real. My very first job with this company was in a studio under Leo, Floyd and the ever elusive and extremely talented Phil Mendez. All black men. Leo taught me what to expect as a black male entering the animation industry. Thank you Brother Leo, Smith wrote.

Leo was a legend for real. My very first job at this company was in a studio under the ever elusive and extremely talented Leo, Floyd and Phil Mendez. All black men. Leo taught me what to expect as a black male entering the animation industry. Thank you brother Leo. https://t.co/WuX5yeuH72 Bruce W. Smith (@BruceAlmighteee) March 31, 2023



He is survived by his wife Ethelyn O. Stewart, their son Leo Jr. and their daughter Tina. Rest well and thank you for everything. Thanks to Leo D. Sullivan, we can.

Cover photo: Remembering Leo Sullivan, pioneering founder of Hollywood’s first black-owned animation studio / Photo courtesy of Ethelyn Sullivan