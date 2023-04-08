Resident Evil 4 Actor Leon Reveals What He Said To Lily Gao After Ada Wong’s Harassment





Following the recent harassment of Ada Wong Resident Evil 4 voice actor remake, Leon S. Kennedy voice actor Nick Apostolides shares his thoughts on the toxicity within the fandom. Apostolides joined the resident Evil cast when he first voiced Leon in the Resident Evil 2 redo in 2019.

months before the Resident Evil 4 remake was released, many fans already seemed skeptical of many of the changes Capcom was making to the game. One of them was the redesign of some characters, especially Ada Wong, who was voiced by Lily Gao. While many thought Gao was a strong choice for Ada, there were people who were unhappy with his performance. GAMER VIDEO OF THE DAYSCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT RELATED: Resident Evil 4 Gets Las Plagas Energy Drink Hurtful comments and online harassment towards Gao escalated during the launch of the Resident Evil 4 remake in March, prompting him to delete nearly all of his Instagram posts. Reacting to the incident, her co-star Apostolides told The Gamer that he advised Gao to ignore the trolls and assured her that there were people who supported her. He also sympathized with her because many fans also had differing opinions about his performance as Leon in the Resident Evil 2 redo. Apostolides told The Gamer, “I told him first of all, you can’t take it personally. Every time you take on the role of a beloved character, people will have their opinions. If people aren’t happy, they will be It’s not that you don’t have support, they’re just the ones who really need their voices heard online, they’re the twitter trolls, and they’ll make you understand that they don’t like you. Apostolides recognizes that everyone has the right to have their own opinion on their performance in resident Evil or any project, but said candidly that fans who DM actors just to insult them seem to be living sad lives. On social media, many continue to send their support and love to Gao, who has yet to post or respond to the negative reviews she has received. THE Resident Evil 4 remake received mostly positive reviews from gamers and critics, noting the gameplay and graphical improvements that enhanced the experience. While that might be the case, it’s also unfortunate how some fans treated Gao just because they didn’t like his performance. Successful video game franchises like resident Evil will often have dedicated fanbases who want every element to be perfect. However, this could lead to unnecessary hatred towards those involved if they don’t get what they want. One could only hope that Gao would receive words of encouragement and support from those closest to her, including her resident Evil 4 rebuild the family. Resident Evil 4 is available now for PC, PS4, PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. MORE: Resident Evil 4 Remake: How to Get the Infinite Ammo Rocket Launcher

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gamerant.com/resident-evil-4-leon-actor-lily-gao-ada-wong-harassment-response/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related