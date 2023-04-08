Entertainment
‘Star Wars’ Movie Plans Revealed Starring James Mangold, Daisy Ridley – The Hollywood Reporter
star wars the movies are back.
After several years of star wars Focusing on dormant TV shows and movies, Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy shook up the fandom by revealing three new movies are in the works.
James Mangold, Dave Filoni and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy will direct three new star wars features, Kennedy announced at the Star Wars Celebration, held in London. And to much fanfare, and to the delight of the delighted, screaming ExCel Convention Center crowd, it was also revealed that Daisy Ridley was returning to the star wars universe and would star in the feature film directed by Obaid-Chinoy.
Kennedy said the company is working to expand the mythological timeline created by George Lucas by pushing forward, backward and sideways. Mangold’s film is set in the distant past while Obaid-Chinoy’s takes place 15 years after the events of The Rise of Skywalkerthe last star wars movie.
Filoni’s feature must be set in the so-called present, as it will act as a culminating event for the current star wars series The Mandalorian, Boba Fett’s Book and the next Ahsoka. Filoni serves as executive producer and creative guide for these series.
No release schedule was given.
Mangold described his project as a “biblical epic” that would look at the origins of the Force and take place 25,000 years before any of the timelines and stories told by movies and shows so far.
“When I started talking to Kathy about doing one of these images, what came to mind was thinking about what kind of film in star wars I wanted to do,” he said. “And I thought of a biblical epic, like a Ten Commandments, about the dawn of the Force. Where does the Force come from, when was it discovered, when did we learn to use it?
Obaid-Chinoy, meanwhile, said she was drawn to the idea of the hero’s journey and wanted to dive into a focus on a Jedi academy and a Jedi master. “I’ve spent most of my life meeting real heroes who overcome oppressive regimes and fight impossible odds. And I think that’s the heart of star wars,” she says.
Ridley, for her part, didn’t reveal too much, but said she was “excited to continue this journey.” Her character, Rey, ended the 2019 film by taking Skywalker’s last name, a nod to continuing Luke and Leia Skywalker’s legacy as she became a fully realized Jedi.
star wars the movies have been noticeably absent from the big screen since late 2019 when Disney and Lucasfilm came out Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker. Fans not afraid to voice their unenthusiastic reception for The Rise of Skywalker and 2017 Episode VIII – The Last Jedias well as the 2018 standalone film bombing, Solo: A Star Wars StoryLucasfilm froze its film development and annual release plans in carbonite.
The feature film projects he tried to launch, meanwhile, got stuck in the tractor beam of development hell and creative differences. Thieves Squadron by Patty Jenkins, films by Rian Johnson, a trilogy of game of thrones series creators David Benioff and DB Weiss, one by Taika Waititi, the other by Kevin Feige, have come and gone or are on burners so far they’re in entirely different kitchens.
However, the company never stopped developing projects; he just tried to do it in secrecy. And with some of star wars TV series do not live up to the expectations set by the high bar of The Mandalorian, Lucasfilm and Disney have made it a point of honor to redouble their cinematographic efforts. Sources even claim that the company has been instructed to focus on diversifying its non-business activities.star wars slate – he recently failed to move forward on a fancy second season willow – and return to the galaxy far, far away.
