Entertainment
Singer-actor Lee Seung-gi and Lee Da-inare are now officially married
K-drama stars Lee Seung-gi and Lee Da-in got married in Seoul today. The couple announced their marriage in February this year.
Bombay ,UPDATE: Apr 7, 2023 4:19 p.m. IST
Singer-actor Lee Seung-gi and Lee Da-inare are now officially married (Credit: Twitter)
By Bhavna Agarwal: Korean star Lee Seung-gi marries his longtime girlfriend Lee Da-in in a private wedding ceremony in Seoul, South Korea. The two announced their decision to get married in February 2023. The couple made their relationship official in public in 2021. Their marriage was a very private affair with only close friends and family.
LEE SEUNG-GI AND LEE DA-IN ARE MARRIED
Videos and photos of the ceremony are going viral on the internet. In one of the photos, the handsome groom and the beautiful bride share a kiss after saying their vows. Lee Seung-gi looks stunning in a tuxedo while Da-in is breathtakingly beautiful in her wedding dress. Among their friends, Seventeen’s Lee Dong Wook, Kim Nam-Gil, Cha Eun-woo, Jay Park, Joshua and Hoshi, Yeon-seok, Bae Suzy and Han Hyo-joo attended the wedding. Check out the social media posts here:
Lee Seung Gi and Lee Da In at their wedding. The actor was seen wiping away his tears, while the actress had tears in her eyes.
——#LeeSeungGiWeddingDay pic.twitter.com/9KeQJCfPpj
Gia Allana (@GiaAllana) April 7, 2023
Lee Seung Gi and Lee Da in WEDDING KISS
Once again sincerely CONGRATULATIONS #LeeSeungGi #LeeDaIn pic.twitter.com/ftsSdvUbm3
#PeakTime (SLOW) (@Seunggimylove) April 7, 2023
#LeeDongWook To #LeeSeungGiit’s the wedding!! pic.twitter.com/oftXQ5W8X8
kdrama diary (@kdramasdiary) April 7, 2023
#LeeSeungGiclosest friends of #HanHyoJoo And #suzy would attend her wedding today at 6 p.m. KST pic.twitter.com/0B1sDolOEx
kdrama diary (@kdramasdiary) April 7, 2023
#ChaEunWoo to his #LeeSeungGi hyung’s wedding today! pic.twitter.com/AEOok6LXhv
kdrama diary (@kdramasdiary) April 7, 2023
Pretty Pretty, uri seunggi and dain Marriage #LeeSeungGi # #LeeDain pic.twitter.com/EXRyIwzSt4
Persian (@seunggi_iran) April 7, 2023
Jay Park Attends Peak Time’s MC Lee Seung Gi’s Wedding Today pic.twitter.com/UeLkrKdtBd
find me (@kkkkiiimmi) April 7, 2023
#SEVENTEENis Joshua & Hoshi at #LeeSeungGiToday they are starring in a new variety show! pic.twitter.com/jwUOaB2AUG
kdrama diary (@kdramasdiary) April 7, 2023
#YooYeonSeok To #LeeSeungGiToday’s wedding They’re also starring in a new variety show!
It would be nice if Yeonseok’s twin and Seunggi’s dongsaeng in the New World, Sehun is there too. pic.twitter.com/Qzp2RhuipX
kdrama diary (@kdramasdiary) April 7, 2023
Meanwhile, on February 7, Lee Seung-gi shared a handwritten letter on his Instagram account that read, Hello, this is Lee Seung Gi. It seems that I have many reasons to write long articles this year. Today, I relay the most important decision of my life.
READ | K-drama stars Lee Seung-gi and Lee Da-in announce their marriage
SEUNG-GI ON LEE DA-IN
He praised Lee Da-in and added, “Now that I have someone I have to take responsibility for forever, I happily wanted to deliver this news directly to you. He’s someone with a lot of warmth and love, and he’s someone I want to keep by my side forever.
Lee Seung-gi has many hit songs as a singer, namely “Because You’re My Woman”, “Will You Marry Me”, “Return” and “The Ordinary Man”. He had also acted in K-dramas like The Korean Odessa, Vagabond, The Law Cafe, Mouse among others. Lee Da-in has starred in Hwarang, Alice, among others.
Congratulations to the couple!
|
