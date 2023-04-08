Entertainment
When Lexington Street provided Easter entertainment as a retail promenade for shoppers in Baltimore Baltimore Sun
It is a Christian tradition that the eve of Easter is called Holy Saturday. In Baltimore 60 or more years ago, it was a day when thousands of shoppers, black and white, converged on Lexington Street.
It was not an announced or scheduled rally. It was just what you did.
For what? Maybe just go out and maybe buy a last minute Easter outfit to wear to church. Maybe it was the day the spring sales season started. Maybe it was just a day to get out of the house and see what your neighbors were up to.
While Lexington Street from Charles Street west to Paca Street was crowded, the neighborhood shopping districts along Broadway in Fells Point or the Cross Street Market section of what we then called South Baltimore were. also.
But downtown Baltimore was a must-see destination.
Many variety stores lined the blocks closest to Howard Street. Woolworths offered banana splits and WT Grants had inexpensive Easter baskets.
This funky rialto acted as a commercial promenade for Baltimore. You might walk along and be tempted to buy or just keep going. It was a free show.
The Easter season brought its share of drama. Licensed or not, outdoor vendors (whether or not they had hawker licenses is a moot point) offered potted hydrangeas in garish hues and wilted Easter lilies.
The most aggressive hawkers brought in crates of live newborn chicks, ducklings and shivering rabbits. To add to the cruelty, these vendors would dye these helpless creatures fluorescent colors.
Impulse buying a hat or scarf from a curbside vendor is one thing; a live chick at 25 cents is another.
Baltimore animal rights and welfare advocates did not approve of all these botched and most likely illegal sales. Some of the most zealous people for animal rights openly argued with the vendors, who resisted.
Then the police arrived to arbitrate this impromptu outdoor animal market. The Lexington Street Holy Saturday dusts were well in the seasonal spirit of the street.
Some live animals were legal here. Variety shops had pet departments where goldfish, hamsters, parakeets and canaries waited to be transported to new homes.
As a shopping destination, Lexington Street had it all, or seemed to. You could spend big bucks on a pound of Easter candy or a nougat egg at Marons, the fancy candy store with fancy counters and tiled floors closer to Charles Street. His specialty was a type of marzipan called marzipan which was packaged in the form of miniature fruits or vegetables.
Or, on a budget, there was a 25 cent hot dog on a roll at the standing counter in Kresges.
The shopping experience had a real lack of pretentiousness in Baltimore. Many stores had rough wooden floors, stairs down to the basement, and efficient sales assistants.
It was the time when people kept their shoes for years and had them repaired, heeled and resoled.
The McCrory store was typical of the era. Wooden counters were divided by glass partitions to separate bobby pins from straight pins.
A major destination was the Reads Pharmacy counters along Lexington Street. This popular chain of local stores has made a thriving business of soda fountains and lunches. Its main store, at Howard Street and Lexington Street, was the scene of a milestone in Baltimore during the era of racial segregation.
Students at what was then Morgan State College successfully broke the color barrier at the lunch counter after staging protests in the mid-1950s.
While the department stores smelled of fancy perfumes and cosmetics on the first floor, the dime variety stores were scented with popcorn oil and chocolate from their vast confection counters. Shoe polish was also evident.
Even on a holiday weekend, it was not uncommon to see shoppers having a custom-cut linoleum sheet in the basement of one of the variety stores. Then these intrepid shoppers transported these oversized sections of rolled flooring home on a bus or trolley.
