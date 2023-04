Payal Ghosh compares Bollywood to members of the Antichrist who drink other people’s blood, says they’re fucking holes [Exclusive]

Bollywood actress Payal Ghosh is widely known for speaking her mind and speaking out against Bollywood personalities for their misdeeds. The actress – who has previously accused Anurag Kashyap of sexually harassing her and even filed a police complaint against him – will be seen alongside Krushna Abhishek in a thriller thriller titled Fire Of Love RED. At the film’s poster and teaser launch recently, we caught up with Payal for an exclusive chat about her film, playing an escort/prostitute, mental health and Bollywood. Scroll below to find out everything she had to say about it. Talking about her mental health and the issues she faced in the Hindi film industry, Payal Ghosh tells us that I have been through a lot. I started having these panic attacks. Adding that she is out of breath and can’t stand and have conversations for long, the actress said, I was in a lot of pain. Jab main aake yeh cheez batayi tab maine Bollywood ka asli roop dekha. Slamming Bollywood, Payal Ghosh continued, Bollywood mein log tumhe maar ke, khoon nikalke dusre ko pilate hain. Antichrist mein nahi hota hai… ki joh leader hai woh insaan ko maar ke sab ko khoon pilate hai – sage Bollywood ke log hai. Toh mujhe sideboard bada laga. Abhi bhi bahut gussa ho jati hu ki yeh log bahut female empowerment ki baat karte ho, by khud itne gande aur badmash insaan hain. She further added, Mujhe bahut gussa aata hai. Sometimes I express my anger. But main bol rahi hu – Bollywood is at least 50-60% corrupt. Pointing out that Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently explained her reasons for leaving Bollywood, Payal said: Everyone knows the true nature of Bollywood, they are f*king a**holes. Sorry to say that. Check out Payal Ghosh talking about his mental health, Bollywood, industry bloodsuckers and more here: Stay tuned to Koimoi for more entertainment news, updates and exclusives. Must read:Pushpa 2: Shreyas Talpade reveals he spent an entire day dubbing a single line from Allu Arjun, fans hail his dedication! Follow us: Facebook | instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News

