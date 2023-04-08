



Joonas Suotamo is ready to join Point Leslyeit’s new star wars series, as announced at Star Wars Celebration Europe. Suotamo will be playing a Wookiee Jedi master, something the actor may be familiar with. The Acolyte is the newest Disney+ series in production, and it’s also a series we know the least about. Set in the late High Republic era, the series was originally framed as a female-centric story with Headland more interested in engaging with the geography of the star wars universe, rather than existing visuals,

Sternberg power was first attached to direct production in December 2021, but Lucasfilm hasn’t confirmed its casting until it’s at the SDCC this summer to promote A24’s Body Body Body. During an interview with Collider at the convention, Perri Nemiroff was able to speak briefly to Sternberg about joining the franchise, and they shared their excitement about “adding some very complex female characters to the lexicon and lore.” COLLIDER VIDEO OF THE DAYSCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT In addition to Sternberg, Suotamo will join squid gameis the winner of an Emmy Lee Jung Jae who played the main role Russian doll alum Charlie BarnettManny Jacinto, and Jodie Smith Turner who is still in talks to come on board the project. We may not know much about the show, but at least we know Headland is looking for talent And wonderful performers. Suotamo is of course best known for reprising the role of Chewbacca from Pierre Mayhew for the star wars sequel trilogy and Solo: A Star Wars Story. RELATED:‘The Acolyte’: Amandla Stenberg teases ‘complex’ character In May, when Collider spoke with Lucasfilm’s Kathleen Kennedy at Star Wars Celebration, the president seemed excited about the potential lurking in The Acolyte. By discussing the exploration potential The High Republic more Kennedy said, “We were actually intrigued by this because if [The Acolyte] works, so this really gives us an opportunity to expand on that. And that’s what’s so great about television because it kind of gives us this bigger playground to experiment with.”

The diversity of the High Republic While series like The Mandalorian, Boba Fett’s BookAnd Andor had various leads, and Obi Wan Kenobi had a diverse ensemble cast, The Acolyte will not only have one of the most diverse casts, but will also break with tradition. With the exception of Ahsokawho will play Rosario Dawsonprevious Disney+ series have all centered around their titular male characters. The High Republic The publishing initiative has focused on diverse representation, and it looks like the live-action adventure from this era will as well.

