Entertainment
Fans notice Sidharth’s quick reaction to Kiara’s sultry red dress photos | Bollywood
Kiara Advani looked stunning in red as she geared up for an awards show on Friday night. She took to Instagram to share videos and photos of her look and husband Sidharth Malhotra was the first to like her post, perhaps seconds after it was shared. (Also read: Fans love Kiara Advani’s no-makeup look as she returns from Kashmir)
The fans also noticed it. Many commented on Kiara’s post about how Sidharth liked the post in 36 seconds or 2 minutes. Sid was waiting for the message, wrote one. Watch sid like the pic within 2 mins, another commented. Sidharth loves photos in seconds. Same man, wrote another.
Kiara wore a red Aadnevik design, designed by Lakshmi Lehr. The outfit featured an asymmetrical waist with a thigh-high slit. She accentuated her look with bronze makeup and nude lipstick. She kept her hair tied in a high, neat bun. Sharing a video of her look on her Instagram, Kiara captioned it, “Just wanna have a good night.”
Kiara is currently filming with Kartik Aaryan in SatyaPrem Ki Katha.
Directed by Sameer Vidhwans and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film is set to hit theaters on June 29, 2023. In the film, Kartik will be seen romancing Kiara Advani. The film marks the actor’s second collaboration after the blockbuster Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which was released in 2022. The film sparked controversy due to its earlier title Satyanarayan Ki Katha, which translates to the story of Satyanarayan, who is a another name of the Hindu god Vishnu. . In 2021, director Sameer Vidwans released a statement to announce the title change. Kiara will also be seen sharing screen space with Ram Charan in Game Changer.
Sidharth and Kiara got married in February. Sidharth and Kiara fell in love with each other while filming Shershaah (2021) and eventually sealed their relationship by exchanging vows at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer.
