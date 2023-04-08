John Wick actor Lance Reddick’s cause of death revealed, family disputed





Update: Following the publication of this initial article, Lance Reddick’s family and legal representation have reached out to dispute the report. The article has been updated to reflect this. The 17th of March, John Wick And Thread Actor Lance Reddick has died suddenly aged 60. His passing came just a week before his fourth outing as Continental janitor Charon in John Wick: Chapter 4, and amid press for the release of the new movie 2023. Almost a month later, the cause of his death was reportedly revealed. According to the deceased actor’s death certificate, which was acquired by TMZ, Reddick’s immediate cause of death was found to be ischemic heart disease, as well as atherosclerotic coronary artery disease. This confirmed authorities’ initial belief that he died of natural causes when he was found. This last report also mentioned that his body was to be cremated. Following the publication of the alleged report, the lawyer who represented the actor during his lifetime, James Hornstein, spoke out. In a longer statement indicating that Reddick was “the most physically fit person I have ever known” at the time of his death and also stating that the results were “not the result of an autopsy”, said Hornstein in a statement (via EO): The information on the death certificate is completely inconsistent with his way of life. Behalf [Lance’s wife] Stephanie Reddick, the death certificate information is unsubstantiated and inconsistent with known family facts. Lance Reddick was found by his wife, Stephanie, collapsed in the backyard of their Studio City home on the morning of March 17, and she promptly dialed 911. A day later, Stephanie posted about the her husband’s death on Instagram, saying he was “taken from us way too soon” and thanked everyone “for all of your overwhelming love, support and beautiful stories” shared about him. Among the people who paid tribute to Reddick after his passing was Keanu Reeves, who, of course, runs the John Wick franchise as the main character. He also opened up about his late co-star at the Los Angeles premiere of Chapter 4. Along with his stint as Charon and Cedric Daniels of The Wire, Lance Reddick’s other main characters included Phillip Broyles of FringeMatthew Abaddon from LostDeputy Chief Irvin Irving of BoschAlbert Wesker of Netflix’s Ephemeral resident Evil series and Secret Service Director David Gentry in The angel has fallen. A few years earlier, he also made a brief appearance in Godzilla vs. Kong. As previously mentioned, Reddick spent the days leading up to his death promoting John Wick: Chapter 4which included appearing on Kelly Clarkson’s talk show to talk about his character and share how he reacted to the surprise involving Charon in this final episode. Although the actor is no longer with us, we will still see him on screen a few times posthumously. In June, he will play the role of Benji Allen in the white men can’t jump remake, which will be accessible to watch with a Hulu subscription. He will also face Charon one last time in the John Wick spin off Ballerinawhich is now slated for release on June 7, 2024. Reddick’s other latest films include Shirley And The Court Martial of Caine Mutinyand Disney+ subscribers will be able to see him play Zeus next year in the Percy Jackson and the Olympians series. We at CinemaBlend continue to offer our sympathy to the family and friends of Lance Reddick for their loss. It was a talent that left us too soon.

